See Chioma's Priceless Birthday Gift to Davido!

New Music: Famous - Pamela

Re-imagine Fuji Music Like Never Before at "Fuji: A Opera" | December 14th - 19th

New Video: Zlatan - Lagos Anthem

New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Dadju – I Choose You

New Video: Lady Donli - Rockstar Parole

New Music: King Perryy feat. Kizz Daniel - Waist

Mr Eazi is a Latin Grammy Winner!

Qdot's New Album "Alagbe" features Niniola, Zlatan, Patoranking & 9ice | Listen Now

New Video: Boybreed feat. Minz - Julie

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Davido is a year older today and as deserving, has been receiving a lot of love from fans, family, lovers, and well-wishers.

Amidst this immense show of love is his girlfriend Chioma aka Chef Chi‘s remarkably thoughtful birthday gift to the singer. Davido posted the gift on his birthday story – a gorgeous necklace with a photo of him and his mother, beautifully crested on it.

See photos of the gift below:

The actual photo:

Also celebrating him on her Instagram page, Chioma posted a photo of them with a sweet caption that read,

Screaming happy birthday to you @davido 🎉 🎂 you’re such an amazing everything!. I pray God makes you as happy as you make me today and always! We love you papa bear and hope you have the best day ever! 💕🥰 #28

Photo Credit: @Davido

