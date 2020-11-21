See Chioma’s Priceless Birthday Gift to Davido!

Davido is a year older today and as deserving, has been receiving a lot of love from fans, family, lovers, and well-wishers.

Amidst this immense show of love is his girlfriend Chioma aka Chef Chi‘s remarkably thoughtful birthday gift to the singer. Davido posted the gift on his birthday story – a gorgeous necklace with a photo of him and his mother, beautifully crested on it.

See photos of the gift below:

The actual photo:

Also celebrating him on her Instagram page, Chioma posted a photo of them with a sweet caption that read,

Screaming happy birthday to you @davido 🎉 🎂 you’re such an amazing everything!. I pray God makes you as happy as you make me today and always! We love you papa bear and hope you have the best day ever! 💕🥰 #28

Photo Credit: @Davido