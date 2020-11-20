Re-imagine Fuji Music Like Never Before at “Fuji: A Opera” | December 14th – 19th

3101 Media presents Fuji: A Opera, a multi-dimensional entertainment platform which deconstructs the fuji music genre from its enigmatic past and re-imagines it for a new generation of music fans and culture lovers.

From Monday, December 14 to Saturday, December 19, 2020, FUJI: A Opera will explore the belligerent past of a genre that started as Ajiwere, folk music for Islamic worshippers at Ramadan, and its transformation to reference sound for contemporary Nigerian pop music.

Highlights of the week will include, a rich multi-visual exhibition of Fuji sub-culture seen through archival recordings, costumes and memorabilia. The exhibition will serve as the official launch of the FUJI: A Opera merchandise collection.

An audience with KWAM 1, presented in partnership with FUMAN (the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria). This will be a 2-hour lecture exploring the evolution of Fuji Music – Past, Present, and Future, and a Live Music Showcase – an Invitation-Only live set, featuring two icons of the genre, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall and Saheed Osupa.

FUJI: A Opera is scheduled to hold at the Alliance Française de Lagos/The Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos. Select events will be open to members of the public via registration on the FUJI: A Opera social pages.

This December, come pay homage to an enduring past and re-imagine the future of FUJI Music.

You can follow the conversation now on Twitter OR Instagram on social media.