ELOY Foundation set to Hold its 2020 Conference themed “The Women Are Here – Empower Her” | November 28th

The 2020 ELOY Conference is almost here. This year’s conference, under the ELOY Awards Foundation is aimed at empowering women in Micro/Small businesses and women in the rural areas. The 2020 ELOY Conference is themed “The Women are Here – Empower Her“. The event will hold virtually on Friday, November 27, 2020, by 10 am.

According to Tewa Onasanya, Founder of the ELOY Awards Foundation,

Our theme this year is to continue the conversation and action steps towards having a more inclusive representation of women in all sectors, especially in leadership roles and for women owned businesses to be appreciated, recognized and not belittled. The ELOY conference is being used as a platform to educate and empower thousands of women. The spotlight is beaming on women. It is evident in Nigeria and around the world as policy makers and business support organizations are waking up to the idea that women are good for the economic prosperity of the nation. Women are the power house of a nation. The pandemic has also shown that women are a force to be reckoned with; most of the countries that were recognised as having managed the Covid-19 crisis best are led by women. It is time to recognize that women are here and we are making a huge difference.

A special address on the theme will be given by the Regional Director UN Women Oulimata Sarr.

Speakers for the different panel discussions include Toyin Onigbanjo (Founder AugustSecrets), Adeola Adefila (Chief Operating Officer, Banrut Rolls Nigeria), Just Ibe (President TACT Africa), Yetty Williams (Founder LagosMums), Muna Onuzo (Senior Technical Adviser to the Honourable Minister of State for Education), Tayo Afolabi (CEO WorldPR Media Limited), Onyeka Koldsweat (Founder & Chief Impact Officer, Rendra Foundation, Ijeoma Nwagwu (Sustainability Leadership & Strategy, Lagos Business School), Chizor Malize MD/CEO, Financials Institution Training Center), Tale Alimi (C0 Founder & CEO, Owoafara), Abiola Olumodeji (Madame Merola, Image and Branding Specialist), Mavis Amankwah (Multi Award-winning Entrepreneur and Public Speaker), Yetty Ogunnubi (Founder YD Company) and Mabel Aladenusi Adeteye (Head Communications and PR TVC Communications).

The conference will feature:

Special addresses by women who are successfully running their businesses

Three-panel sessions:

Growth Strategies for Businesses – Expanding in the midst of a

pandemic Financial Inclusion for Women & Fitness for Businesses – Preparing

and getting finance Marketing, PR & Brand Communication in the digital age

Business idea pitch sessions for the ELOY Foundation Grant and access to

affordable loans.

Registration for the ELOY Conference is required, click HERE to register.

Contact [email protected] for more information and sponsorship enquiries.