World Toilet Day 2020: Harpic Refurbishes 47 Public Toilets for 6 Communities in Lagos State

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In commemoration of the 2020 World Toilet Day, Harpic, one of Nigeria’s leading toilet cleaning brand from Reckitt Benckiser (RB), the market leader in health, hygiene, and home care products, has partnered with the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources to upgrade and refurbish 47 public toilet units for six communities in Lagos. The donation was done alongside the flag-off of the ‘Clean Lagos: Use the Toilet’ campaign on November 19.

One of the newly refurbished toilets

The newly refurbished public toilets are located at Oshodi, Ojota, New Garage, Apapa, Costain, and Leventis in Victoria Island.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the toilets and the flag-off of the ‘Clean Lagos: Use the Toilet’ campaign in Lagos, Country Manager, RB Hygiene West Africa, Asif Hashimi reiterated Harpic’s commitment to changing the stories surrounding open defecation and toilet sanitation in Lagos and Nigeria in general. He added that the brand was interested in tackling the challenge of open defecation in Nigeria as a way of ensuring Healthier and Happier lives in Nigeria.

L-R: Chairman, Onigbongbo LCDA, Oladotun Olakanle; Senior Brand Manager, Home and, Hygiene, Reckitt Benckiser West Africa, Chioma Sylva-Ifedigbo; Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Belinda Aderonke Odeneye; Harpic Brand Ambassador, Dr. Helen Paul, and Director Sanitation, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Dr. Hassan Sanuth, at the 2020 World Toilet Day Celebration and Commissioning of Public Toilets donated by Harpic in Lagos.

According to him, “At the moment, Nigeria ranks first among countries practicing open defecation globally. This ‘stigma’ can only be removed if we all join hands to work towards this goal. Harpic’s purpose is to help Nigerians access hygienically clean toilets and also be an enabler for change in the fight for improved sanitation in Nigeria. The Harpic toilet refurbishment project will inspire a big positive attitudinal change, which will impact the lives of the people and the environment. It is about taking action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.”

Harpic has been at the forefront in the fight against open defecation, donation, and refurbishment of public toilets in Nigeria. Since 2018, Harpic has donated about 80 toilets and refurbished 10 public toilets in Lagos State alone.

Cross-section of guests at the event

At the commissioning and flag-off ceremony which held immediately after a sensitization walk around Ojota axis of Lagos to sensitize Lagosians on the need for proper toilet practices, the government commended Harpic for her continued support in building a hygienic and healthy environment in the state, stating that the donation of public toilets by Harpic is another step taken in the right direction.

Present at the commissioning were notable dignitaries from the Lagos State Government, heads of government agencies, key executives of RB, and Harpic Brand Ambassador, Dr. Helen Paul.
Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

