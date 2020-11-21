TEFFEST 2020 is Here! And it Features Business Talks, Pitch Competition & a Wrap Party 🎉 | Nov 20th – 22nd

The Entertainment Fair and Festival #TEFFEST2020 is here!

The Festival which launched last year was created by award-winning actress Dr. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde started on November 20th and will run for 3 days till the 22nd of November 2020.

The Festival will be virtual for the first 2 days. With film business being discussed on day 1 and music business on day 2.

Day 3 will have the Pitch competition, Award ceremony, and TEFFEST wrap party.

The Wrap party which holds at the Award Winning Actress’s newly built studio will also double as a soft launch of her newly built studio double doors by Redhot studios.

This last day event is however strictly by invitation.

Although this year has been exceptionally hard on businesses, The Entertainment Fair and Festival’s goal is to help jumpstart the next business year.

Below are pictures of the speakers and angel investors.

