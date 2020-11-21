Connect with us

TEFFEST 2020 is Here! And it Features Business Talks, Pitch Competition & a Wrap Party 🎉 | Nov 20th - 22nd

World Toilet Day 2020: Harpic Refurbishes 47 Public Toilets for 6 Communities in Lagos State

ELOY Foundation set to Hold its 2020 Conference themed "The Women Are Here - Empower Her" | November 28th

Re-imagine Fuji Music Like Never Before at "Fuji: A Opera" | December 14th - 19th

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Introducing John Legend as the Host for 2020 Global Citizen Prize | Here's Everything You Need to Know

Must Watch: Wizkid's "A Day In The Live" Performance is Everything and More!

Claire Pierangelo, Bisi Fayemi, Akin Banuso set to speak at The Future Festival’s Diversity Summit | November 28th

Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Chairman celebrates the Life & Times of his Mother, Regina Ugoye Chukwuka (Nne Ora) | 1920 – 2020

Erica Nlewedim, Ojy Okpe, Ife Durosinmi Etti Nominated for 2020 ELOY Awards | See the Full List

The Entertainment Fair and Festival #TEFFEST2020 is here!

The Festival which launched last year was created by award-winning actress Dr. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde started on November 20th and will run for 3 days till the 22nd of November 2020.

The Festival will be virtual for the first 2 days. With film business being discussed on day 1 and music business on day 2.

Day 3 will have the Pitch competition, Award ceremony, and TEFFEST wrap party.

The Wrap party which holds at the Award Winning Actress’s newly built studio will also double as a soft launch of her newly built studio double doors by Redhot studios.

This last day event is however strictly by invitation.
Although this year has been exceptionally hard on businesses, The Entertainment Fair and Festival’s goal is to help jumpstart the next business year.

Below are pictures of the speakers and angel investors.

