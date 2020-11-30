Connect with us

#TEFFEST 2020 was a huge Success and we have Photos of how the Wrap Party went!

#BBNaija's Erica, Toke Makinwa, Odunayo Eweniyi win at the 2020 ELOY Awards | See Full List of Winners

You should Totally Watch Chike Perform "Soldier" & "Beautiful People" at #TFAA2020

The First-Ever Virtual Edition of the Annual Pan African Music Fashion Runway Event is Here | November 28th

Introducing Adijat Adekunle, Winner of the Spotlight African Women 2020 Contest

Here is how your Faves slayed on the Red Carpet of 'Introducing the Kujus' Movie Premiere

Are you a Lover of Good Music? Brandon “Blue” Hamilton & Walter Spearheart are Working on Something you'd Love

Okonjo-Iweala, Yesufu, SERAP, EWEI, Child Shield Initiative, Africa Clean up Initiative; Lead Winners at CSR-in-Action’s CAHR Awards

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

When Stephanie Linus, RMD, Dakore Akande-Egbuson, Juliet Ibrahim graced the Launch of GAC's GA4 & GS3 Cars | See Photos

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Entertainment Fair and Festival #TEFFEST2020 was an outstanding success. The Festival which launched last year, created by award-winning Actress, Dr. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde started on November 20th, running till November 22nd, 2020.
The Festival ran Virtually for the first 2 days. With Film business being discussed on day 1 and the Music business on day 2.
Day 3 was for the Pitch competition, which had two teams go head to head pitching their businesses to Angel Investors.  The Famous TEFFEST wrap party this year also doubled as the Soft launch of their new studio, The Double Doors by Redhot Studios.
Although this year has been exceptionally difficult on businesses, The Entertainment Fair and Festival was able to achieve its goal which was to help jumpstart the next business year with discussions from Speakers from all over the World.
—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-BellaNaija is a media partner for TEFFEST2020
