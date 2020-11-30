TEFFEST 2020 was a huge Success and we have Photos of how the Wrap Party went!

The Entertainment Fair and Festival #TEFFEST2020 was an outstanding success. The Festival which launched last year, created by award-winning Actress, Dr. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde started on November 20th, running till November 22nd, 2020. #TEFFEST2020 was an outstanding success. The Festival which launched last year, created by award-winning Actress,started on November 20th, running till November 22nd, 2020.

The Festival ran Virtually for the first 2 days. With Film business being discussed on day 1 and the Music business on day 2.

Day 3 was for the Pitch competition, which had two teams go head to head pitching their businesses to Angel Investors. The Famous TEFFEST wrap party this year also doubled as the Soft launch of their new studio, The Double Doors by Redhot Studios.

Although this year has been exceptionally difficult on businesses, The Entertainment Fair and Festival was able to achieve its goal which was to help jumpstart the next business year with discussions from Speakers from all over the World.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-BellaNaija is a media partner for TEFFEST2020