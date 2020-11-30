Connect with us

Career Events Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija's Erica, Toke Makinwa, Odunayo Eweniyi win at the 2020 ELOY Awards | See Full List of Winners

Career Inspired News

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Tricia Ikponmwonba, CEO Triciabiz, shares 2 Major Tips that Will Turn Your Business Around

BN TV Career

Get to Know More about Paystack's Ezra Olubi in this Interview with Peace Itimi

Career

CBN is set to inject 50 Billion Naira Intervention Fund for Businesses in Nigeria

Career

Congratulations! Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale, Co-founder of Digital Encode is now a member of Forbes Technology Council

Career Features

Wunmi Adelusi: 10 Career Lessons From 2020

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Simi Olusola is Tackling Inequality in Nigeria with Aspilos Foundation

Career Features

Farida Yahya: Dear Founder, Yelling at your Staff is Affecting your Business!

BN TV Career

Dozie Okafor is sharing His Views on the Future of Advertising in Africa on "Under 40 CEOs"

Career Inspired News

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - Meet Tricia Ikponmwonba, Business Coach who grew her Consulting Practice from 0 to $100,000 in 3 days

Career

#BBNaija’s Erica, Toke Makinwa, Odunayo Eweniyi win at the 2020 ELOY Awards | See Full List of Winners

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The 2020 ELOY Awards took place yesterday at on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the Four Points Hotel, celebrating excellence in Nigerian women across several fields.

The ELOY Awards which has consistently recognized women of excellence in different fields since 2009, is used as a platform to sustain women empowerment through access to entrepreneurial training, affordable finance, grants, mentoring and more. The list features 16 categories, with ladies who have largely impacted society through their commitment and leadership.

Check out the full list of winners below:

ELOY Award for Agriculture – Fajimi ifedolapo Omobolade, @Graceaionfarms

Entrepreneur of the Year – Kemi Ogunkoya

ELOY Award for Technology –  Odunayo Eweniyi (Piggyvest)

Innovative Fashion Brand of the Year –  2207bytbally (Tolu Bally)

Innovative Beauty practitioner of the Year –  Toke Makinwa, Toke Makinwa Beauty

On-Air Personality –  Honey Ojukwu, CoolFM, PH

TV Personality – Ebunoluwa Dosumu, Africa Movie Channel

ELOY Award for Influence –  Erica Nlewedim

ELOY Award for Young Entrepreneur – Nike Fowowe, EMR Group

ELOY Award for Humanitarian (NGO) – Fadairo Adeyinka Abimbola, Joyful Givers

ELOY Award for Business/Human Performance Coach –  Marylin Oma Anona (Omalivingshow)

ELOY Foundation Award for Enterprise – Elizabeth Oladepo (07Foods)

Health Care Practitioner – Dr Maymunah Kadiri

HE4SHE – Adeshola Adeduntan (Managing Director First Bank)

Woman in finance –

Woman in media –

Woman in education–

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Laura Nnamdi: How Do We Master the Art of Moving On?

Damilola Ogunrinde: Sex, Condoms and Nigerian Men

Money Matters With Nimi: Can Your Finances Cope With the Recession?

Tendia O: It is Not a Crime to Be Single

Uzezi Agboge: We Can Live a Life of Positivity Like Disney Characters
Advertisement
css.php