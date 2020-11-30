BBNaija’s Erica, Toke Makinwa, Odunayo Eweniyi win at the 2020 ELOY Awards | See Full List of Winners

The 2020 ELOY Awards took place yesterday at on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the Four Points Hotel, celebrating excellence in Nigerian women across several fields.

The ELOY Awards which has consistently recognized women of excellence in different fields since 2009, is used as a platform to sustain women empowerment through access to entrepreneurial training, affordable finance, grants, mentoring and more. The list features 16 categories, with ladies who have largely impacted society through their commitment and leadership.

Check out the full list of winners below:

ELOY Award for Agriculture – Fajimi ifedolapo Omobolade, @Graceaionfarms

Entrepreneur of the Year – Kemi Ogunkoya

ELOY Award for Technology – Odunayo Eweniyi (Piggyvest)

Innovative Fashion Brand of the Year – 2207bytbally (Tolu Bally)

Innovative Beauty practitioner of the Year – Toke Makinwa, Toke Makinwa Beauty

On-Air Personality – Honey Ojukwu, CoolFM, PH

TV Personality – Ebunoluwa Dosumu, Africa Movie Channel

ELOY Award for Influence – Erica Nlewedim

ELOY Award for Young Entrepreneur – Nike Fowowe, EMR Group

ELOY Award for Humanitarian (NGO) – Fadairo Adeyinka Abimbola, Joyful Givers

ELOY Award for Business/Human Performance Coach – Marylin Oma Anona (Omalivingshow)

ELOY Foundation Award for Enterprise – Elizabeth Oladepo (07Foods)

Health Care Practitioner – Dr Maymunah Kadiri

HE4SHE – Adeshola Adeduntan (Managing Director First Bank)

Woman in finance –

Woman in media –

Woman in education–