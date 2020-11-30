FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Tricia Ikponmwonba, CEO Triciabiz, shares 2 Major Tips that Will Turn Your Business Around

The #FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory campaign is still on and we’re still in the business of teaching and guiding you through #SuccessStories of selected successful entrepreneurs.

We’re also sharing vital tips and lessons that you’ll find extremely useful.

The first phase had Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed of The Gift Source share important take-homes to hold on to for a successful business, from how you can stay adaptable to having good customer engagement and increased revenue.

Now we’ll be sharing Tricia Ikponmwonba, CEO Triciabiz’s vital tips on how to increase your revenue and reach the right audience for your products.

These tips are:

Step 1 – Increase Your Sales Channel

Have an online shop where you can create the utmost visibility for your products.

Step 2 – Invest in Advertising

Locate the right audience for your products and utilize effective advertising options like social media or influencer marketing for revenue increase.

There’s more to learn when you watch the video here.

Grab a pen, a notepad, and let’s learn how to make this money.

Watch the video below: