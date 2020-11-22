Bisola Omoregha Just Tried Out the Most Flattering Smokey Eye & Lip Combinations

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

12 seconds ago

 on

If you are looking for new ways to boost your makeup skills, you are in luck! Makeup artist and beauty vlogger Bregha just shared a new video and she shows her viewers the proper way to do a smokey eye and lush lips with Nuban Beauty.

She said:

Full face glam with @nubanbeauty 🎨✨

In this video i created an easy step by step winged out Smokey eye with several lip options to choose from using all @nubanbeauty makeup😻!
Enjoy xx.

𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙧 – @nubanbeauty Maytifing primer

𝙀𝙮𝙚𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙙𝙤𝙬- @nubanbeauty Wishes & Starlet palette 🎨

𝙇𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙨- @nubanbeauty mink lashes in “diva “ 🔥

𝙁𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣- @nubanbeauty in my skin foundation in “D13”

𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙧- @nubanbeauty In my skin concealer in “046”

𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 – @nubanbeauty D’glow highlighter palette 🎨 ✨

𝙇𝙞𝙥𝙨- @nubanbeauty Pro matte lipsticks in – Hush, Safari, Cocoa, Flame, Scandal & Diva ✨💋

Watch

 

 

