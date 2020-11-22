News
Bisola Omoregha Just Tried Out the Most Flattering Smokey Eye & Lip Combinations
If you are looking for new ways to boost your makeup skills, you are in luck! Makeup artist and beauty vlogger Bregha just shared a new video and she shows her viewers the proper way to do a smokey eye and lush lips with Nuban Beauty.
She said:
Full face glam with @nubanbeauty 🎨✨
In this video i created an easy step by step winged out Smokey eye with several lip options to choose from using all @nubanbeauty makeup😻!
Enjoy xx.
𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙧 – @nubanbeauty Maytifing primer
𝙀𝙮𝙚𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙙𝙤𝙬- @nubanbeauty Wishes & Starlet palette 🎨
𝙇𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙨- @nubanbeauty mink lashes in “diva “ 🔥
𝙁𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣- @nubanbeauty in my skin foundation in “D13”
𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙧- @nubanbeauty In my skin concealer in “046”
𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 – @nubanbeauty D’glow highlighter palette 🎨 ✨
𝙇𝙞𝙥𝙨- @nubanbeauty Pro matte lipsticks in – Hush, Safari, Cocoa, Flame, Scandal & Diva ✨💋
Watch
