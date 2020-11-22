Bisola Omoregha Just Tried Out the Most Flattering Smokey Eye & Lip Combinations

If you are looking for new ways to boost your makeup skills, you are in luck! Makeup artist and beauty vlogger Bregha just shared a new video and she shows her viewers the proper way to do a smokey eye and lush lips with Nuban Beauty.

She said:

Full face glam with @nubanbeauty 🎨✨ In this video i created an easy step by step winged out Smokey eye with several lip options to choose from using all @nubanbeauty makeup😻!

Enjoy xx. 𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙧 – @nubanbeauty Maytifing primer 𝙀𝙮𝙚𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙙𝙤𝙬- @nubanbeauty Wishes & Starlet palette 🎨 𝙇𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙨- @nubanbeauty mink lashes in “diva “ 🔥 𝙁𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣- @nubanbeauty in my skin foundation in “D13” 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙧- @nubanbeauty In my skin concealer in “046” 𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 – @nubanbeauty D’glow highlighter palette 🎨 ✨ 𝙇𝙞𝙥𝙨- @nubanbeauty Pro matte lipsticks in – Hush, Safari, Cocoa, Flame, Scandal & Diva ✨💋

Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bisola Omoregha |MAKEUP ARTIST (@bregha)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!