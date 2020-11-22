ICYMI: Wanger Ayu’s Resort Collection ‘While We’re Here’ Is Pretty Darn Cute

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Abuja Based Nigerian brand Wanger Ayu is back with a new collection RESORT 2021 – titled While We’re Here.

According to a statement from the brand:

Inspired by the combined need for ease and style without constraints – a feeling amplified by recent world & economic events. It is a capsule collection that offers effortlessly stylish comfort through easily interchangeable/intermixable pieces that can be dressed-up or dressed-down while on holiday, or while staying home & staying safe.

The Wanger Ayu label continues in its tradition of embracing fashion, but creating style.

Credits

Creative Direction & Photography: @hey.wanger
Model: @chriisy_e
Makeup: @jojos_makeovers

 

 

