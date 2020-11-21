Today’s Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry sitting featured LCC CCTV Footage of #EndSARS Protesters | Watch

Connect with us

In light of the 5-point demands made by the #EndSARS protesters, the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to investigate the cases of police brutality in Lagos State.

For the panel sitting on Friday, November 20, the Managing Director of LCC, Abayomi Omomuwa, who was present at the sitting submitted the video footage for investigation on Tuesday, November 3 and the video was played at the last meeting from 5pm.

The video confirmed that LCC staff were at work past 4pm and that “Military is believed to have arrived about 18:55” on Tuesday, October 20.

See the highlights of today’s sitting at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry on SARS by tech Entrepreneur, Editi Effiong.

