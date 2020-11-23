This Jewel Jemila Look Is Proof That Sharon Ooja Has Some Seriously Impressive Offscreen Style

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Sharon Ooja Egwurube was back to stellar style form this weekend in this super cute yellow dress by Nigerian designer Jewel Jemila

We’re pretty sure she clinched the best dressed wedding guest in her yellow one-shoulder silk dress. The slightly fluted hem and figure skimming shape is definitely up Sharon’s alley as she tends towards feminine silhouettes –  we think it’s fair to say Sharon stole the night in this delicate yet sunny look.

We like how fresh and modern this look feels despite its asymmetrical neckline and ruched bodice. The thigh high slit gives it a smidge of sex appeal.

She accessorized with  Christian Louboutin sandals and she opted for a bold beauty look with  braided half up half down do, red lipstick and bright semi precious druzy earrings.

 

Credits

Styled by @dahmola

Dress @jeweljemila

Shoes @louboutinworld

Makeup @makeupkwin

Hair @cmhairbyhills

Hair sttyled by @adefunkeee

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

