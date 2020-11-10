A First Look at Bryan Okwara & Marie Miller’s Baby Boy

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 mins ago

 on

Nigerian actor, Bryan Okwara and his girlfriend, Marie Miller, welcomed their patter of tiny feet in February 2020.

The actor who celebrated his birthday yesterday, November 9, shared the photo of his baby for the first time on his Instagram page, as he thanked well wishers, and the little boy is all shades of adorable! He captioned the photo:

Gratitude is the healthiest of all human emotions. The more you Express gratitude for what you have, the more likely you will have even more to Express gratitude for. Thanks for all the wishes🙏 #gratefulheart 👑❤

Photo Credit

 @bryanokwara

BellaNaija.com

