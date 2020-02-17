Bryan Okwara & Marie Miller are now Parents to a Baby Boy!

Connect with us

Nollywood

BellaNaija.com

Published

41 mins ago

 on

A few days ago the internet went agog when Bryan Okwara revealed for the first time that he is expecting a child with his longtime girlfriend, Marie Miller. Just when we were starting to get over the pregnancy news, Bryan revealed that their baby is here and he’s a boy.

The former Mr. Nigeria had some fun with the gender reveal when he asked his Instagram followers to predict the sex of the baby. He wrote: “We just had a Boy/Girl share your prediction!” and hours later, he finally revealed it’s a boy.

Congratulations to the cute couple.

Photo Credit: @bryanokwara

