Nollywood Turned Up for the Wedding of Ngozi Ezeonu’s Daughter

It was all fun and enjoyment for the Nollywood celebrities who stepped out glamorously to honour the wedding of veteran actress Ngozi Ezeonu’s daughter.

The mother of the bride was in a joyous mood on Saturday as her daughter, Oge, tied the knot with her lover, Remi, at a ceremony in Asaba, Delta state.

The wedding saw the likes of Ebele Okaro, Chinyere Wilfred, Christabel, Eve Esin, Ebiwari Etuk and lots more in attendance.

Check out photos from the event below: