Nollywood Turned Up for the Wedding of Ngozi Ezeonu's Daughter

Princess, Mother, Actor! Dolapo Oni is All of These in this Special issue of TW Magazine

Everyone came looking like a BOSS for the Premiere of Inkblot's "Who's The Boss"

Nse Ikpe-Etim is Learning, Loving & Can't Wait for the Future with Husband Clifford Sule

"Skinny Girl in Transit" is Back! Watch Episode 1 of Season 6 on BN TV

It's a New Era with the Trio! Watch Episode 5 of Red TV’s “Assistant Madams”

Watch Lota Chukwu & Efa Iwara in this Short Film "A Love Story"

Watch Davido Battle (And Win) Nick Cannon on "Wild N' Out"

You NEED to See Davido's Performance on "Wild N' Out"

The Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Case is Going Back to Court | Here's What Happened

It was all fun and enjoyment for the Nollywood celebrities who stepped out glamorously to honour the wedding of veteran actress Ngozi Ezeonu’s daughter.

The mother of the bride was in a joyous mood on Saturday as her daughter, Oge, tied the knot with her lover, Remi, at a ceremony in Asaba, Delta state.

The wedding saw the likes of Ebele Okaro, Chinyere Wilfred, Christabel, Eve Esin, Ebiwari Etuk and lots more in attendance.

Check out photos from the event below:

