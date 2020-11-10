Connect with us

Don't Just Call Her Kaffy, Call Her 'Dr Kaffy'

Don’t Just Call Her Kaffy, Call Her ‘Dr Kaffy’

Eccentric Nigerian Dancer and dance Instructor, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh, popularly known as Kaffy has been decorated by Escae Benin University with Honorary Doctorate in recognition as a ‘pioneer in the business of dance in Africa’.

The Imagneto Dance Company CEO, shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, dedicating the award to “everyone that can dare to dream”. She wrote:

This moment right here brought tears to my eyes as I reflected and had my life do a major replay of all the struggles, pain and negative perceptions I have had to overcome to see this day .

As a child I looked through the Guiness book of world records and 18 years later I broke a Guiness world record

As a teenager I pictured my face on bill boards and on tv and I saw it happen, I lived it.

I watch Movies and motivational speeches done in the honorary gown of a doctorate honor and here I am honored with the least likely career choice.

I have heard so many doubts that through dance I can amount to nothing not to talk of being celebrated or honored on this level In fact on many levels.

I am here surrounded by Academics honoring me not for a certificate but for the application of every ounce of knowledge I have acquired in life both in school and on the street.

DREAM BELIEVE DARE DO

– DR KAFFY ( ALÁJÒÓTÀ)

Congratulations Kaffy!

Photo Credit @Kaffydance

