Straight after serving up his EP “The Facility Vol. 1“, DB Records artist and producer, Cheekychizzy wastes no time to drop the official video for “Big Vibe” featuring D’Banj.

Shot in Abuja, the TG Omori directed video exudes all the elements of a relaxed, playful scenario; beautiful models having the fun of their lives and some car stunts on display.

Watch the video: