Connect with us

BN TV Events Music

You should Totally Watch Chike Perform "Soldier" & "Beautiful People" at #TFAA2020

BN TV

A Day in the Life of Tolani Baj - Photo Shoot, Fan Love & Being Happy

BN TV Career

Get to Know More about Paystack's Ezra Olubi in this Interview with Peace Itimi

BN TV

Motara apologises for teasing a Child Beggar says She's Been Looking for the Girl | WATCH

BN TV

“ I am not a murderer I am a mother” - “Ultimate Love” Co-winner Rosie is Speaking Her Truth

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Laju Iren’s Short Film “Nigerian Son” is so Timely | Watch

BN TV

Don't Miss Adanna & David's Last Video on "Two Navigate" Series

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 6 of Neptune3’s “Table For Two: A Series of First Dates”

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch a Dad put the SUPER in "Super Dad" in this Animated Short Film by Magic Carpet Studios

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature: Episode 4 of “The Youth: The Road To 2023” Dives Deep into the Dysfunctional State of the Nigerian Police Force

BN TV

You should Totally Watch Chike Perform “Soldier” & “Beautiful People” at #TFAA2020

BN TV

Published

6 mins ago

 on

The Future Awards Africa on Saturday, November 28th, 2020 held its first-ever TV and digital edition (inspired after the Covid-19 pandemic), to celebrate the transformative power of youth on its 15th edition.

The show which aired on Africa Magic, Pop Central, and MTV Base saw Rema win the “Prize in Music” award.

Also nominated for the “Prize in Music” category was Chike who delivered a stirring, solemn piano-led performance of his fan favorites “Beautiful People” and the #EndSARS version of “Soldier“, off the “Boo of the Booless” album.

His exceptional performances started a conversation on social media and you totally have to see them.

Watch Chike Perform “Beautiful People”

Watch Chike perform “Soldier” ( EndSARS Version)

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tendia O: It is Not a Crime to Be Single

Uzezi Agboge: We Can Live a Life of Positivity Like Disney Characters

BN Book Review: Brimstones & Rainbows by Ololade Akintoye | Review by The BookLady NG

Is Castration the Right Punishment for Rapists?

Biodun Da-Silva: How to Find Peace in a Chaotic World
Advertisement
css.php