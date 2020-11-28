Drum rolls! 🥁 Introducing the Winners of The Future Awards Africa #TFAA2020

The Future Awards Africa on Saturday, November 28th, 2020 held its first-ever TV and digital edition (inspired after the Covid-19 pandemic), to celebrate the transformative power of youth on its 15th edition. The show which aired on Africa Magic, Pop Central and MTV Base, featured guest appearances from Singer-Songwriter Chike; renowned movie actress Funke Akindele; beauty entrepreneur Tara Fela-Durotoye; Channel Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, and more.

In celebrating young leaders driving the culture, leading the conversation, dictating trends, upsetting old orders, and creating new possibilities, 20 winners emerged in their respective categories and they are –

The Future Awards Africa Prize for;

Acting: Jide-Kene Achufusi Arts: Kingsley Ayogu Content creation: Debo ‘Mr. Macaroni’ Adedayo Entrepreneurship: Akomolafe Henrich Bankole Film: Dafe Oboro Leading conversations: Damilola Odufuwa Music: Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor Health and wellness: Chioma Nwosu Disruption: Adegoke Olubusi, Tito Ovia, Dimeji Sofowora Lawyers: Georgette Monnou Governance: Seun Fakorede Intrapreneurship: Lehle Balde Beauty: Doyinsola Afolabi Journalism: Aisha Salaudeen Literature: Toluwalase ‘Logan February’ Akinwale Fashion: Daniel Obasi Activism: Hassana Maina Community action: Derick Omari (Ghana) Young Person of the Year: Ogutu Okudo (Kenya) Service to Young People – Dr. Sam Adeyemi

Read the full profiles of the awardees here

The event will also raise awareness and funds for NGOs working to end sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria.

The Future Festival 2020 is brought to you by RED | For Africa, in partnership with Y! Africa.

Media partners are Africa Magic, MTV Base, Pop Central, YNaija.com, Cool FM, Nigeria Info, Clout Africa and BellaNaija.com

