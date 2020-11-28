Drum rolls! 🥁 Introducing the Winners of The Future Awards Africa #TFAA2020

Connect with us

The Future Awards Africa on Saturday, November 28th, 2020 held its first-ever TV and digital edition (inspired after the Covid-19 pandemic), to celebrate the transformative power of youth on its 15th edition. The show which aired on Africa Magic, Pop Central and MTV Base, featured guest appearances from Singer-Songwriter Chike; renowned movie actress Funke Akindele; beauty entrepreneur Tara Fela-Durotoye; Channel Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, and more.

In celebrating young leaders driving the culture, leading the conversation, dictating trends, upsetting old orders, and creating new possibilities, 20 winners emerged in their respective categories and they are –

The Future Awards Africa Prize for;

  1. Acting: Jide-Kene Achufusi
  2.  Arts: Kingsley Ayogu
  3. Content creation: Debo ‘Mr. Macaroni’ Adedayo
  4. Entrepreneurship: Akomolafe Henrich Bankole
  5. Film: Dafe Oboro
  6. Leading conversations: Damilola Odufuwa
  7. Music: Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor
  8. Health and wellness: Chioma Nwosu
  9. Disruption: Adegoke Olubusi, Tito Ovia, Dimeji Sofowora
  10. Lawyers: Georgette Monnou
  11. Governance: Seun Fakorede
  12.  Intrapreneurship: Lehle Balde
  13. Beauty: Doyinsola Afolabi
  14. Journalism: Aisha Salaudeen
  15. Literature: Toluwalase ‘Logan February’ Akinwale
  16.  Fashion: Daniel Obasi
  17. Activism: Hassana Maina
  18. Community action: Derick Omari (Ghana)
  19. Young Person of the Year: Ogutu Okudo (Kenya)
  20. Service to Young People – Dr. Sam Adeyemi

Read the full profiles of the awardees here

The event will also raise awareness and funds for NGOs working to end sexual and gender-based violence in Nigeria.

The Future Festival 2020 is brought to you by RED | For Africa, in partnership with Y! Africa.
Media partners are Africa Magic, MTV Base, Pop Central, YNaija.com, Cool FM, Nigeria Info, Clout Africa and BellaNaija.com

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————BellaNaija is a media partner for The Future Awards 2020.

