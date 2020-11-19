Connect with us

The New, Bold & Graceful 'Geely Emgrand X7 Sport' is set for the Nigerian Market this November | Anticipate

SME Spotlight 2.0 is here & you can win 1 Million Naira + Free Business Support - Here's how you can participate

Here are 3 reasons why Motomart should be your go-to Place for Affordable Luxury Furniture, Sanitary Wares & Building Materials

Here's why Cubana Chief Priest is an Embodiment of the Glenmorangie Character

Get the best deals on Kids Fashion in the Ruff N Tumble Black Friday Sale

The Premiere of Teniola Olatoni's 'The New Normal' was all Shades of Fun & We have Photos

Laycon joins the GOtv Team as the New Brand Ambassador 🎉

Tangerine Life partners with M.I to support the Victims of the #EndSars Protest

Congratulations! Patoranking is the New Brand Ambassador for WorldRemit's Entrepreneurship Program

Stallion Group launches the Hyundai Kona, Nigeria's First Electric Car

The New, Bold & Graceful ‘Geely Emgrand X7 Sport’ is set for the Nigerian Market this November | Anticipate

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

 

As Exclusive Partner of Geely Automotive in Nigeria, Mikano International, is excited to introduce the bold but graceful Geely Emgrand X7 Sport to Nigeria this November.

As the pioneering work under the guidance of Geely Automobile’s SUV strategy, Emgrand X7 Sport is the best-selling model among its SUV product portfolio in the past years; taking the shortest time to achieve cumulative sales of 500,000 units among all C-class SUVs in Chinese market. While X7 SPORT spent 25 months to reach this achievement, other popular SUVs such as Honda CRV and Volkswagen Tiguan took 86 months and 42 months respectively.

Meanwhile, the performance of Emgrand X7 Sport in the global market is also outstanding.

In January, 2019, with a monthly sales of 2,777 units Emgrand X7 Sport successfully surpassed the full range of SUVs, including a number of Honda and Toyota’s star SUV models, and became the sales champion in its segment in the Malaysian market; At the end of the same year, it became the champion model for oversea markets of all Chinese independent brands, and ranked top of market share in many countries:

  • The sales champion of high-end SUVs in Malaysia.
  • The best-selling C-class SUV in Belarus
  • The best-selling Chinese brand SUV in Russia, etc.

By July 2020, Emgrand X7 Sport series of models have been sold in 17 countries covering Europe, Asia, and the Americas. With cumulative global sales exceeding 1 million Emgrand X7 Sport has set a new benchmark for the globalization of Chinese branded models.

 

It is believed that Emgrand X7 Sport will bring great benefits for Nigerian customers, meanwhile, it will lay a solid foundation for the development of Geely Automobile in Nigeria to introduce more and more selective products in near future.

Visit www.geely.ng for more details.

