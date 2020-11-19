SME Spotlight 2.0 is here & you can win 1 Million Naira + Free Business Support – Here’s how you can participate

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Fidelity Bank is excited to bring you the second edition of the SME Spotlight tagged ‘SME Spotlight 2.0’. This initiative will celebrate and reward small businesses with funds and business support services.

Give a small business a chance to be in the spotlight by nominating one worthy of celebration. Rewards for the top 15 nominated small businesses include funds of up to N1million, an opportunity to be the face of Fidelity Bank’s next SME campaign, business advisory, and mentorship from our SME unit.

Here’s how to participate:

  • Step 1 – Nominate a small business.
  • Step 2 – The top 15 businesses nominated will send a one minute video about their business.
  • Step 3 – Videos will be posted on all Fidelity Bank social media platforms and top winners will be determined by the number of likes
  • Step 4 – The top 15 businesses will receive cash funds; the 1st SME will receive N1million, the 2nd & 3rd will get N500k each, and others get N250k each.
  • Step 5 – Non-financial rewards include the chance to be the face of Fidelity Bank’s SME campaign amongst others.

Start nominating your favorite small businesses via this link to give them a chance to be part of this amazing opportunity.

The more nominations a small business gets, the higher their chances of being rewarded.

