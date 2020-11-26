Connect with us

Promotions

The New Geely Emgrand X7 Sport has an amazing Design that portrays Power & Reliability

Promotions

Old Mutual Amazing Voices is here! This Season's Winner will be going home with a whooping sum of $100,000

Events Promotions

Okonjo-Iweala, Yesufu, SERAP, EWEI, Child Shield Initiative, Africa Clean up Initiative; Lead Winners at CSR-in-Action’s CAHR Awards

Promotions

Visa Report highlights the Importance of eCommerce for Revenue Growth during the Festive Season

Events Promotions

When Stephanie Linus, RMD, Dakore Akande-Egbuson, Juliet Ibrahim graced the Launch of GAC's GA4 & GS3 Cars | See Photos

Promotions

GetFit offers a Reliable Means of Losing Belly Fat + Incredible Deals in their Black Friday Sales | November 26th-27th

Promotions

Stanford Alumnus, Michael Adesanya is set to release his Debut Memoir, “Adéwálé: My Mother’s Son” on December 10th

Promotions

Hope PSBank unveils to deliver Financial Services to Customers with Convenience & Unhindered Access

Promotions

Buifabrics represents Fashion as Bold, Sophisticated, and Stylish- Check this out!

Events Promotions

YPONLINE (Film and Tv) : Here’s a Chance to get Mentored by an Industry Leader | Nov 28th

Promotions

The New Geely Emgrand X7 Sport has an amazing Design that portrays Power & Reliability

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Mikano International, exclusive partners of Geely Automotive in Nigeria, is once again, presenting to Nigeria the bold, graceful & high-tech Geely Emgrand X7 Sport! Coming this December with great features that will interest the Nigerian consumers, amongst which are:

Great Design:
Emgrand X7 Sport is designed by masters. The design of the car was completed by an international design team led by internationally renowned design master Peter Horbury.

Peter Horbury is currently the Senior Vice President for Design of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. He has over 20 years of experience in designing luxury cars. From 1991 to 2002, he served as Volvo Cars Design Director, overseeing the carmaker’s design studios in Sweden, Spain, and California. Horbury was responsible for creating a new design language and applied it to Volvo cars, including the new XC90 SUV and the award-winning Volvo safety concept car.

As the highest recognition of his more than 40 years of experience in the field of automotive design and multiple outstanding design cases, in July 2020, Autocar, one of the world’s largest automotive magazines, awarded Peter Holbury the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Autocar Awards 2020.

Excellent Power & Handling:
Emgrand X7 Sport is an SUV with excellent power and handling performance. Its length, width, and height are 4519×1831×1694mm, and the wheelbase reaches 2670mm. In terms of power, it is equipped with a 2.4L naturally aspirated engine and Australian DSI 6-speed automatic manual transmission.

This combination of power is used in many Geely best-selling models, its power and reliability have been fully tested by the market. At the same time, the car also provides a four-wheel-drive version, equipped with BorgWarner’s NexTrac intelligent timely four-wheel-drive system, and Bosch 9.1 upgraded electronic stability program, and many other advanced electronic systems provided by internationally renowned suppliers. All of these greatly improves the safety, handling, and off-road performance of the vehicle.

Reliablility:
Emgrand X7 Sport is a reliable SUV. In the positive research and development process for more than three years before the launch, 180 units of test vehicles have undergone a total of more than 2 million kilometers of inspections, and have undergone a series of “high temperature, high cold, and high altitude” tests, durability tests, etc.

Strict testing and inspection ensure stable and reliable product quality. In the C-NCAP (China-New Car Assessment Program) test conducted, Emgrand X7 Sport achieved a five-star rating with a score of 58.2 and set a record for the highest score of SUV models after the release of the 2015 version C-NCAP rules. This achievement has also surpassed many German and Japanese SUV models.

High Tech:
As one of the refined SUV models built by Geely Automobile taking three and a half years, Emgrand X7 Sport shows solid R&D strength in the technical field. It has set a new global benchmark for Chinese SUV models in terms of dynamic styling, precise control, reliable quality, and intelligent safety.

Emgrand X7 Sport will surely redefine the driving experience for Nigerian customers.

Visit www.geely.ng for more information

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Is Castration the Right Punishment for Rapists?

Biodun Da-Silva: How to Find Peace in a Chaotic World

Wunmi Adelusi: 10 Career Lessons From 2020

#BellaNaijaWCW Simi Olusola is Tackling Inequality in Nigeria with Aspilos Foundation

BN Book Review: From Clueless to Success by Adedoyin Jaiyesimi | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya
Advertisement
css.php