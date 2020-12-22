Connect with us

Promotions

Get up to 1.5Million Naira Free Services in the Geely Pre-Sales Offer

Promotions

Here are 7 Ways to pass the Sweetest Messages to your Loved Ones on your Moët Champagne Bottle

Promotions

African Movie Channel (AMC) launches the World's First HD Nollywood Channel

Promotions

Helen Paul & Frank Donga are Co-Hosting the New Farm&Fortune TV Show

Career Promotions

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - Ameyaw Kissi Debrah talks about Identifying Potential Opportunities in Business & Thriving in the Digital Space

Career Promotions

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - These Major Tips from Aisha Ayensu of Christie Brown (Ghana) are all you Need to Stay Afloat amidst Difficulties in Business

Promotions

MyAwayHome announces Company Rebrand as they evolve with a New Name - Bongalow

Promotions

Are you looking to be a Filmmaker/ Media Content Producer? Ebonylife Creative Academy is here for You

Promotions

These 10 Series are just the Right Entertainment you need for the Holidays | Watch now on ShowMax

Events Promotions

Malta Guinness brought the much-needed Refreshment to the Lagos Ofada Rice Day & the Mocktails were First on the List

Promotions

Get up to 1.5Million Naira Free Services in the Geely Pre-Sales Offer

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

Mikano International Limited, the Exclusive Partner of Geely Automotive in Nigeria, is once again, presenting to Nigeria the BOLD, GRACEFUL & HIGHTECH Geely Emgrand X7 Sport!

Make a refundable commitment of #200,000 only, for the purchase of every one of GEELY EMGRAND X7; Get #400,000 discount at your purchase point

 

HURRY NOW! The First 100 Cars Sales comes with Additional

  • 3 YEAR Free Service Contract Worth #350,000
  • 3 YEAR Free Comprehensive Insurance Worth #750,000

Emgrand X7 Sport will surely redefine the driving experience for Nigerian customers.

For more information, visit the website

Call – 08082935810 or send an email to [email protected]

Terms and Conditions apply.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BN2020Epilogues: For Jessica, 2020 has been Overwhelming & She is Glad to Have Survived it

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: The Fatal Mistake of Ramsey Nouah’s New Take on “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

BN Prose: One White Lie (2) by Uzezi Agboge

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: In this Isolated River

BN2020Epilogues: Ogechi is Acknowledging Every Little Blessing of the Year
Advertisement
css.php