Connect with us

Promotions

This Season, Lancôme spreads Love with Erica at the La Vie Est Belle Intensement Podium

Promotions

Get up to 1.5Million Naira Free Services in the Geely Pre-Sales Offer

Promotions

Here are 7 Ways to pass the Sweetest Messages to your Loved Ones on your Moët Champagne Bottle

Promotions

African Movie Channel (AMC) launches the World's First HD Nollywood Channel

Promotions

Helen Paul & Frank Donga are Co-Hosting the New Farm&Fortune TV Show

Career Promotions

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - Ameyaw Kissi Debrah talks about Identifying Potential Opportunities in Business & Thriving in the Digital Space

Career Promotions

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory - These Major Tips from Aisha Ayensu of Christie Brown (Ghana) are all you Need to Stay Afloat amidst Difficulties in Business

Promotions

MyAwayHome announces Company Rebrand as they evolve with a New Name - Bongalow

Promotions

Are you looking to be a Filmmaker/ Media Content Producer? Ebonylife Creative Academy is here for You

Promotions

These 10 Series are just the Right Entertainment you need for the Holidays | Watch now on ShowMax

Promotions

This Season, Lancôme spreads Love with Erica at the La Vie Est Belle Intensement Podium

BellaNaija.com

Published

55 mins ago

 on

There’s a magical and enchanting feeling when we’re surrounded by those we love and it was absolutely amazing to see Star Girl Erica‘s bubbly personality in full effect as she interacted with her fans at Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle Intensément Podium at The Palms, Lekki yesterday. 

It was nothing but smiles, laughter, and amazing vibes reminding us that every moment together is a gift. 

From the moment the Star Girl showed up, the Elites didn’t disappoint as they came out en masse to show her love, experience the fragrances, take pictures, and it was truly a magical day with bottles of perfume being engraved and the beautiful memories created at the Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Intensément podium.

Today is the last day to take advantage of the Lancôme Holiday Podium and the amazing gifts that come with the purchase of one of your favorite scents.

This Christmas, join Lancôme in spreading joy and cheer by gifting yourself and your loved one’s happiness in a bottle.

Connect with them on @LuxDiary.Ng for more exciting news.

#LVEBIntensement #LVEB #EveryMomentTogetherisaGift #SharingHappiness #LancomePreciousHoliday #Essenza #LuxDiaryNg

*La Vie Est Belle Intensément Eau De Parfum 100ml is now available nationwide in – Essenza and Montaigne Place.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Should Our Social Media Posts Affect Our Jobs?

#BN2020Epilogues: For Jessica, 2020 has been Overwhelming & She is Glad to Have Survived it

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: The Fatal Mistake of Ramsey Nouah’s New Take on “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

BN Prose: One White Lie (2) by Uzezi Agboge

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: In this Isolated River
Advertisement
css.php