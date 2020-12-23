Live Music, Amazing Markets & Family Entertainment – This and More is what the Dubai Shopping Festival is About

The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) began on December 17th with an action-packed opening weekend of great live music, amazing markets, and family entertainment. The opening celebrations will usher in great concerts, promotions, shows, and much more taking place across the city until the grand finale on January 30th,2021.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), organizers of DSF, highlights the epic events that will kick off this latest edition of DSF:

OPENING CONCERTS

Arabic music superstars Hussain Al Jassmi and Tamer Hosny will headline the first day of the two-day DSF opening celebration at Etisalat Market OTB at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai. Hussain and Tamer will perform on December 17th. The show has sold out but will be aired live on MBC 1 and Wanasah at 8.30 pm. TV presenter Lojain Omran will host the event.

International sensation Anne-Marie and pop act Clean Bandit, who will perform a DJ set alongside vocalist Yasmin Green, will play on December 18th at Etisalat Market OTB, which will also feature unique F&B vendors and family activities. Doors will open from 12pm and concert seating will begin at 5 pm, with tickets priced AED50 available from DubaiCalendar.com, Platinumlist.net or on the Dubai Calendar app (available on iOS and Android).

The ultimate festive, feel good family concert, Jingle Bell Rock will take place at Sheikh Saeed Hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre on December 18th. Featuring much-loved Christmas songs performed by a stellar lineup of international singers and musicians, the show is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays in a safe and socially distanced environment.

Sheikh Rashid Hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre will also welcome the hip hop sounds of Arabic rappers A.L.A and Jenjoon for the RAP Beats concert on 18 December. A double bill of live hip hop by two of the regional rap scene’s biggest stars, the evening is a great addition to DSF’s lineup of musical styles. Doors open at 7pm.

On December 19th, the Dubai Opera will host The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Telling the tale of the world-famous folk-rock duo, the iconic live venue will host two shows, at 2pm and again at 8pm, with guests able to enjoy a wonderful, concert-style event featuring state-of-the-art video projection, unique lighting and a full live band.

DUBAI SHOPPING FESTIVAL MARKETS

A firm favorite with residents, visitors, and families, the Etisalat Market OTB and the Dubai Shopping Festival Market at Al Khawaneej will welcome guests from the opening day on December 17th.

Etisalat Market OTB at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai will open its doors to guests on December 17th, with events and activities held until January 2nd, 2021. Etisalat Market OTB has been revamped for the latest edition of DSF, with an exciting Korean NEWTRO theme – a combination of ‘New’ and ‘Retro’ – showcasing a host of popular and emerging trends that blend elements of vintage 90s style with contemporary Korean and Asian culture. With an emphasis on music, color, fashion, and food, this year’s Etisalat Market OTB will feature a range of unique vendors, movie nights, and live talent contests as well as Food Alley, a new F&B concept that will serve delicious Korean and Asian street food treats.

The Dubai Shopping Festival Market at Al Khawaneej will stage a series of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed children’s entertainment, with a weekly lineup of activations and attractions. The opening week will be based around the theme of ‘Through Alice’s Lens’, and families can enjoy daily theatre shows, game shows, musical performances, storytelling sessions, and even a Mad Hatter’s tea party. Opening times are Sunday to Wednesday, from 6 pm to 12 am and Thursday to Saturday, from 4 pm to 2 am.

LIVE SHOWS & EVENTS

DSF’s eclectic lineup of live performances and events over the opening weekend includes some great festive shows and children’s favorite stories brought to life for youngsters of all ages to enjoy.

A special screening of The Snowman, a Christmas classic movie will play at The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates on December 18th and from December 22nd- 24th with the final show on 26 December. The magical spectacle is based on Raymond Brigg’s much-loved book and features Howard Blake’s classic song ‘Walking In The Air’.

Until December 27th, the Theatre at the QE2 will host twice-daily performances of the classic family stage show, Beauty and the Beast. Based on the 18th-century French fairy tale ‘La Belle et la Bete’, the story is still as hugely popular with fans all around the world.

The Christmas Show at Fairmont The Palm is guaranteed to get audiences in the festive spirit. The family celebration of all things Christmassy is a mix of all the favorite festive songs and will take place from December 17th-28th, except December 21st-25th.

A carnival of fun, games, entertainment, food, and much more, the Dubai Winter Festival will be staged at Zabeel Park until January 15th, 2021, from 4 pm to 10 pm each day.

The Palm Fountain, the world’s largest fountain show located at The Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah, will thrill visitors with daily shows throughout DSF. The Palm Fountain provides an unforgettable backdrop to the destination’s array of waterfront restaurants, captivating dinners with a performance of dancing water and thundering music including Rashed Al Majed’s ‘Dubai Kawkab Akhar’ song. The first show will start at 6 pm with the last at 10.30 pm on weekdays and 12am on weekends.

PERFORMING ARTS

Beginning the DSF opening weekend and continuing each weekend until 30 January, the city’s malls and leisure destinations will host roaming in-mall entertainment and family-friendly performers. Artists performing on the opening weekend include Rainbow Wings, a vibrant and elegant dance act that beautifully and gracefully flows through venues, and Flow Artist, also known as Humaid Al Dhahery, the first Emirati circus performer. Flow Artist will dazzle with his flashing suit, eccentric dance moves, slick circus tricks, and a techno soundtrack complete with powerful lasers that shoot from his hands and forehead. The intensity of his show will increase as he brings out more and more props, including a lightsaber-like object which he twirls around his head and rolls down his back, catching it just as it is about to hit the floor. Flow Artist will entertain crowds at The Pointe from December 17-19th with shows at 6.15pm, 6.45pm, 7.15pm and 7.45pm. Rainbow Wings will perform at Ibn Battuta Mall from December 17th- 19th with shows at 7.15pm, 7.45pm, 8.15pm and 8:45pm.

La Mer will host an amazing Water Ski Show on December 17th at 1pm, 3pm, 4pm and 5pm at North Beach. Featuring spectacular stunts and jumps, guests of all ages will be left mesmerized by a variety of stunts from swivel skiing, wakeboarding, barefooting, sky ski erials, strap doubles, trios, trick skiing, and a three-tier pyramid, and more.

Throughout DSF, the Souk Madinat Jumeirah will host the Digital Art Show ‘From Monet to Kandinsky. Revolutionary Art’ featuring the works of nine remarkable masters – Claude Monet, Georges Seurat, Vincent Van Gogh, Edvard Munch, Paul Cézanne, Juan Gris, Robert Delaunay, Paul Klee, and Wassily Kandinsky. Admission costs from AED45 to AED150.

F&B & RETAIL

From December 17th-19th, the What The Food event will welcome foodies to Alserkal Avenue for great dishes, superb flavours and unique dining experiences. On December 17th, diners can enjoy the Mattar Farm x BB Social Dining Supper Club, on December 18th the Winter on Fire / The Deli Soup Kitchen and on December 19th the Winter on Fire / BBQ Masterclass. A selection of pop-up stalls and food trucks will also be located throughout the outdoor venue. Diners can find Tokyo-style Neapolitan pizzas from Akiba Dori, Christmas-themed ice cream from Chalk, Pulled’s lemonade bicycle stall, The Little Katsu Shop, Candylicious, and many more. Avenue Community members Torrija, Wild & the Moon, FOMO and Saj&Co will also showcase limited-edition menu items.

Beginning on the opening weekend and running throughout DSF, the SALT will host its brand-new F&B and retail concept, SALT CAMP, at DIFC. Comprising two main dining areas, SALT and Sugar, it will offer two different menus: SALT is burgers, fries, and drinks and Sugar is pure dessert. Space will be launched with fitness, art, and photography workshops and live music and performers in the evening. SALT CAMP will also feature photo booths, games and sell camping gear, clothes and gadgets.

Over the first weekend of DSF, the American Rag Cie store in The Dubai Mall will invite shoppers to escape to take part in an amazing Augmented Reality Journey across six touchpoints leading from an activation space into the store itself. On December 17, the store will also host a local B-Boy Showcase with Live DJs and a performance by vocalist Dina Stars. On December 18th, the store will stage live shows by talented Emirati singer Alya and also singer Jaymie Deville. American Rag will host a Battle for International B-Boy in the UAE alongside Live DJs, with the winner receiving an AED1,000 store voucher. On December 19th, American Rag will host an all Style Dance showcase with singer Shebani performing live in-store.

RAFFLES

The highest value raffle in DSF’s history, the DSF Supercar Raffle will give away an AED6 million UAE-made Fenyr sportscar to one lucky winner. The raffle will run until a winner is announced on March 30th, 2021. A total of 3,500 tickets will be sold online HERE and HERE priced at AED 1,500 each. Those who purchase a ticket will receive a collectible Fenyr SuperSport scale model.

The great DSF raffle season kicks off on the opening weekend with the return of the INFINITI Mega Raffle. Raffle tickets priced at AED200 can be purchased at selected ENOC and EPCO petrol stations, Zoom stores and Dubai Metro stations, while shoppers who spend AED200 at The Gold Souk and Global Village plus participating shopping malls will enter a raffle to win an INFINITI QX60 car and AED200,000 each day. A total of 45 INFINITI QX60 vehicles will be given away during DSF with daily draws taking place at Global Village. One person will also win AED500,000 on the final day of DSF.

The super Nissan Grand Raffle will see 45 brand-new Nissan vehicles given away this DSF. Five of the carmaker’s most popular models are available along with cash prizes of AED10,000 per week. Shoppers need to spend just AED25 on non-fuel items at any EPCO or ENOC petrol station in Dubai to win during DSF. The Nissan Grand Raffle will give away two Nissan Patrols, one Nissan Pathfinder, eight Nissan X-TRAIL crossover SUVs, 10 Nissan Kicks vehicles, 12 Nissan Micra compacts and 12 Nissan Sentra sedans. Winners will be announced at daily raffle draws throughout this year’s festival.

From December 17th to January 30th, shoppers visiting Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) malls can enter a raffle to win cash prizes of up to AED100,000 each week just by spending AED200. The Spend & Win raffle is one of the highlights of DSF’s annual giveaways.

Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group (DGJG) will host a grand raffle from 17 December to 30 January with a total of 25kg of gold to be won. Residents and visitors who buy jewelry at any of the 180 participating DGJG outlets across Dubai including Deira Gold Souk, Meena Bazaar and the city’s malls, will enter the raffle. Shoppers who spend AED500 on gold jewelry will receive one raffle coupon and customers who purchase diamonds, pearls, or watches worth AED500 will receive two raffle coupons. Every other day during DSF, four winners will share 1kg of gold equally, with 3kgs of gold to be shared by 12 winners as part of a mega prize draw held on the final day of DSF.

HOTELS

Residents and visitors can enjoy great deals on hotel stays from the very first day of DSF until the festival ends on January 30th, with some of the city’s best properties offering a huge array of offers to suit every guest.

Families or couples checking into the Armani Hotel during DSF will enjoy a 20 percent saving on best room rates, plus AED200 Emaar Malls shopping credit to spend per day and free tickets to the Dubai Aquarium, Underwater Zoo and VR Park.

Atlantis, the Palm is offering special stay rates on bed and breakfast with daily complimentary access to the Aquaventure Waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium included. Guests can also choose special festive dining options over the Christmas and New Year’s Eve period, with romantic and once in a lifetime dining experiences to be had at the hotel’s unique locations. Special activities for families include the Dolphin Bay and Diving Experiences and the chance to stay in one of the hotel’s iconic Underwater Suites.

The Grosvenor House in Dubai Marina has a great DSF offer that includes overnight accommodation, complimentary breakfast each morning at Sloane’s, daily complimentary dinner at one of the hotel’s signature restaurants and 25 percent off F&B spend.

The Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort Hotel on JBR Beach in Dubai Marina is offering guests a special DSF rate when they check-in during the festival. Use the code DSF25 to access great room deals that include 20 percent off F&B at the hotel and Buy One, Get One Free offer on spa treatments.

For more information, please visit @dsfsocial on social media channels and HERE.

