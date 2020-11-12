Connect with us

Music

New Music: Glowreeyah Braimah feat. House Of Praise Choir – Stronger

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Gospel singer Glowreeyah Braimah has released the visuals for her spirit lifting song “Stronger” featuring House Of Praise Choir . She says,

Hello World!

Doubly thrilled to release the video for this prophetic #StrongerSong declaration today featuring the voices of House of Praise Choir and shot in the scenic locations of Crushed Rock-Mpape, Abuja and Jos,Nigeria.

‘Stronger’ is a powerful declaration song for the season by Glowreeyah Braimah.

It calls us all out in encouragement to remind us that we are soldiers in the army of light!

It optimistically stirs us up to raise our voices now to fight the night!

Whether the night represents personal/collective dysfunctions, a raging pandemic, a climate in peril, democracies at risk or unequal economies across the world, we are equipped and strong enough to rise above it all in the power of God’s might!

Where are all the Soldiers?

Let #StrongerSong cause mighty strength to arise in our hearts, in our families, in our communities, in our nation and in our world!

Amen, our victory is now!

Watch below.

