BellaNaija Played a Role in This Love Story! See Ink & Kunle’s Civil Wedding

This wedding feature is so special to us!

Our very own, Ink of #AsoEbiBella said I do to her forever love, Kunle, a talented interior designer who runs the House of Assembles. We are even much more excited because of the role we played in their meeting, yes, we – BellaNaija.

The beautiful bride, Ink used to be the editor of BellaNaija Weddings! She actually was the first-ever editor of this prestigious platform. She grew the platform from 0 to 2 million followers before she moved to oversee her very own business AsoEbiBella – A platform that shares the best African styles around the world.

Four years after their chance meeting while Ink was on a work trip all thanks to BellaNaija, they tied the knot legally on the same day they met, October 10, 2020. With 17 of their closest friends and family in attendance, the two have become one! Let’s take a look at their wedding photos and their love story as told by the bride, Ink.

How We Met

By the bride, Ink

I was on the way to the 60th BFI London Film Festival for BellaNaija. Kunle was returning to his Masters’ program after his brother’s wedding. He happened to be on the same flight with me and my colleagues. On the plane, he was tapped by Moses to take a group picture of us, which I posted on @bellanaijaonline.



We didn’t speak at all, as he went right to sleep after taking the photo, but that encounter wouldn’t be the last Kunle was destined to see of me. After Kunle stumbled on the photo online, he realized he had captured something he liked that day, so he decided to invite me to the launch of his interior design firm, and the rest is history.

Let’s take a quick look at the photo that brought about this beautiful union:

Now, let’s get back to the wedding photos.

A Destined Date on October 10, 2020:

On February 13, 2020, Kunle proposed and I said yes! Our wedding was set for August 2020. Then the pandemic changed our big plans but we weren’t deterred. We decided on a civil wedding to celebrate our love with 17 of our closest family and friends. We didn’t think much of the new date we chose – 10/10/2020, except that it was memorable.

A few days before the registry, Kunle’s brother was celebrating his anniversary and it made us remember that chance encounter. We checked the date Kunle took that photo of a random group of people on a work trip, never knowing his future wife would be one of them – it was 10/10/2016. Exactly four years after that chance encounter, on October 10, 2020, we became husband and wife as we look forward to the future and celebrating our love fully with all their loved ones, post-pandemic.

