Introducing the 46th President & 49th Vice-President of the USA: Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Lagos Police Command says it’ll Resist any Planned Protest in the State

Nigerian-Americans Esther Agbaje & Nnamdi Chukwuocha emerge Winners in US 2020 Election

Fans Of Ghanaian Brand Ajabeng Will Love Its Brand New FEIZ Collection

Adeoye Owolewa makes History as First Nigerian-American elected into the US Congress

Watch the First Episode of Funmi Iyanda's New Talk Show "Public Eye"

Simi, Burna Boy, Kiki Mordi named in Africa Youth Awards' “100 Most Influential Young Africans” 2020 List

#EndSARS Protests: International Criminal Court begins Inquiry into Lekki Toll Gate Shooting

Everything We Know About Pelumi Onifade's Death | #JusticeForPelumi

The BN Style Recap: 20+ Style & Beauty Stories You Need To Get Into This Week

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

After days of following the United States Presidential Election, Joe Biden has emerged winner of the tight race ahead of Incumbent President Donald Trump, becoming the 46th President of the US, and Kamala Harris becoming the 49th Vice-President.

The 77-year-old member of the Democratic Party who served as the 47th Vice President of the United States in the Barack Obama administration from 2009 to 2017 and as the United States Senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009, amassed a total of 273 electoral votes ahead of Donald Trump’s 213 votes. In 2017, Joe Biden was awarded the Presidential medal of freedom, one of the most coveted awards in the United States by the President, Barrack Obama.

56-year-old Harris served as a prosecutor for most of her professional life and then moved on to the Senate.

According to the New York Times, Harris is the daughter of two immigrant parents: an Indian-American mother and a Jamaican father, making her the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party in American History.

Before this, Harris was only the second Black woman ever elected to the US Senate.

Reacting to the win, Joe Biden took to Twitter to express his gratitude and promised to be “A president to all Americans”, whether they voted for him or not.

Kamala Harris can’t wait to get started either!

 

BellaNaija.com

