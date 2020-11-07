Introducing the 46th President & 49th Vice-President of the USA: Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

After days of following the United States Presidential Election, Joe Biden has emerged winner of the tight race ahead of Incumbent President Donald Trump, becoming the 46th President of the US, and Kamala Harris becoming the 49th Vice-President.

The 77-year-old member of the Democratic Party who served as the 47th Vice President of the United States in the Barack Obama administration from 2009 to 2017 and as the United States Senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009, amassed a total of 273 electoral votes ahead of Donald Trump’s 213 votes. In 2017, Joe Biden was awarded the Presidential medal of freedom, one of the most coveted awards in the United States by the President, Barrack Obama.

56-year-old Harris served as a prosecutor for most of her professional life and then moved on to the Senate.

According to the New York Times, Harris is the daughter of two immigrant parents: an Indian-American mother and a Jamaican father, making her the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party in American History.

Before this, Harris was only the second Black woman ever elected to the US Senate.

Reacting to the win, Joe Biden took to Twitter to express his gratitude and promised to be “A president to all Americans”, whether they voted for him or not.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Kamala Harris can’t wait to get started either!