Lagos Police Command says it’ll Resist any Planned Protest in the State

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In relation to the October #EndSARS and #EndPoliceBrutality protests, the Lagos State Police Command has put out a statement, vowing to “resist any form of planned protests, procession or gathering under any guise or nomenclature in Lagos”, to enable the government and residents of the State “recover from the devastating havoc and violence unleashed by suspected hoodlums.”

The command also implored parents and guardians to “discourage their children or wards from embarking or joining any protest in the State”, and encouraged the general public to “ignore any call for protest and go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on deck to maintain law, order and public safety across the length and breadth of the State.”

According to the Lagos State government,

The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to resist any form of planned protest, procession or gathering under any guise or nomenclature in Lagos as the government and residents of the State recover from the devastating havoc and violence unleashed by suspected hoodlums.

A release issued on Thursday by the Police Command, informed the general public that based on intelligence from relevant security agencies, some unpatriotic elements and groups of people have concluded plans to orchestrate another set of destruction on the State.

“Premised on this, the Command, therefore, wishes to warn private individuals, groups of students and others who might be contemplating any form of protest or gathering whatsoever, to desist”.

“The Police and other security agencies will collectively and tactically resist any security threat or threats to public peace, which might be triggered by another protest in Lagos State”, the statement said.

The Police Command, therefore, implored parents and guardians to discourage their children or wards from embarking or joining any protest in the State due to the possibility of another hijack by armed hoodlums to wreak havoc in Lagos.

We encourage the general public to ignore any call for protest and go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on deck to maintain law, order and public safety across the length and breadth of the State”, it added.

Nigerians have wasted no time in making their thoughts known, “why would the state police publicly admit that it can’t keep order unless we can ask “children” not to protest? It’s disgraceful. You job is to protect free expression of ideas & opinion. Not to stifle it.” a twitter user asked.

Here’s how Nigerians are reacting to the news:

BellaNaija.com

