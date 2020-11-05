Nigerian-Americans Esther Agbaje & Nnamdi Chukwuocha emerge Winners in US 2020 Election

During the 2020 US elections which held on Tuesday November 3, nine Nigerian-Americans were on the ballot and three of them emerged winners, including Adeoye Owolewa who made history as the first Nigerian-American elected into the US Congress as a shadow U.S. Representative out of the District of Columbia.

The other Nigerians who won their electoral bids are Esther Agbaje who “represented District 59B in the Minnesota House of Representatives on the platform of the Democratic Party and won with 17,396 votes”, and Nnamdi Chukwuocha who was re-elected as a member of Delaware House of Representatives from District 1 after winning 100 percent of the votes with 7,640. Nnamdi who holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in social work from Delaware State University first represented the district in 2018.

With a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania, Esther Agbaje who is also an advocate for housing, transit and healthy climate became the first Nigerian-American to be elected to the Minnesota legislature.

Reacting to the news, Esther wrote,

I’m honored to have earned the support and trust of my neighbors to serve as their representative for #MN #HD59B. From North #MPLS to North Loop, Elliot Park to Bryn Mawr, I will work hard everyday to represent this entire district with empathy, compassion and pride.#ThankYou”.