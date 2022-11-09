These Nigerian-Americans won legislative seats in Georgia, Pennsylvania & Minnesota

This year has been great for people of Nigerian descent in all fields, and on Tuesday, a few of them made political history when they were elected to important leadership positions in their respective states.

Segun Adeyina, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya, Phil Olaleye, Carol Kazeem, Esther Agbaje and Adeoye “Oye” Owolewa were elected to state legislatures in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota on Tuesday, November 8.

In Georgia, Segun Adeyina, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya, and Phil Olaleye, all Democratic Party candidates, won their legislative seats as state representatives in their districts. Carol Kazeem, who is also a Democrat, ran for state representative in Pennsylvania, and Esther Agbaje got re-elected as a state representative in Minnesota.

Adeoye “Oye” Owolewa got re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives (Shadow Representative) in Washington D.C.

Congrats to all of these extraordinary leaders!