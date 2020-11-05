Fans Of Ghanaian Brand Ajabeng Will Love Its Brand New FEIZ Collection

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Ghanaian brand Ajabeng led by  Travis ObengCasper released a new collection. The emerging ‘Afro-minimalist’ brand is inspired by his mother’s eclectic retro fashion sense and his keen interest in the world of design.

 

According to a statement from the brand:

FEIZ TWO – SS21 is sequel to AJABENG’s debut collection FEIZ ONE (AW20) released in January 2020. The collection stays true to the silhouettes of FEIZ ONE while infusing feminine design elements inspired by womenswear of Ghana’s post-independence era. The collection is a nod to the elegant simplicity of the women of the time who expertly skirted both the conservatism of traditional Ghanaian womenswear and the risqué liberalism demanded by the burgeoning highlife scene of the 1960s. The bold elegance of that era has been hardwired into Ghanaian women’s fashion for decades and resulted in a symbiosis of tradition and innovation in Ghanaian women’s fashion.

Technically, the collection expands the FEIZ ONE’s colourway, albeit slightly, while maintaining AJABENG design staples such as covered buttons and oversized pockets. The result is a beautiful and expertly crafted collection that delicately balances elegance, femininity, minimalist design and cultural relevance.

Credits

Brand @ajabeng.gh

Creative direction/Styling: @obengcasper
Photographed by: @commonjuls
Model: @eyiwaa_gold
MUA/Assisted by: @ellaodoom

