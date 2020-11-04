BN TV
Watch Johnny Drille’s Soul Lifting Cover of Bethel Music’s “Goodness Of God”
Johnny drille takes us on a reflective journey with his ever soothing voice in his cover of “Goodness of God” by Bethel music. He says,
In case you’ve ever wondered why I’m so vocal about my faith, it is because I’ve seen God’s hand in my life from the very beginning and even when everything looked like they were crumbling he always worked it all out for my good. I’ve made mistakes, I’ve fallen short, I’ve done stupid things many times but he still loves and shows me goodness and mercy. That’s why I sing about Jesus, and I’m not ashamed of it.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
He says: . “In case you’ve ever wondered why I’m so vocal about my faith, it is because I’ve seen God’s hand in my life from the very beginning and even when everything looked like they were crumbling he always worked it all out for my good. I’ve made mistakes, I’ve fallen short, I’ve done stupid things many times but he still loves and shows me goodness and mercy. That’s why I sing about Jesus, and I’m not ashamed of it.” . #BellaNaija #Music BellaNaija.com