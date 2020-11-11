Connect with us

Motomart should be your 1st Choice for high Quality & Affordable Furniture, Sanitary wares & Building Materials

“Show me your door and I will tell you who you are.” Motomart
BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Not all doors are equal! There’s a big difference between doors bought without a warranty from Orile or the extremely overpriced Awolowo or VI shops.  Motomart is positioned to break the third party scenario by designing, procuring, and exporting directly from the manufacturers, giving our clients the opportunity to kill two birds with one stone: buying great quality at an exceptional price.

From the interior to the exterior doors, kitchen, and bathroom doors, Motomart is here to satisfy your incredible appetite and give you bespoke doors that add beautiful aesthetics to your home.

Is your entryway standard? Or will it require something bigger? Do you require 2.1m, 2.4m, 2.6m, or 3m doors? Do you need PVC, WPC, FRP, Security doors? Would you want your doors to be 100% fire-rated, decay, pests, crack, water-resistant, airtight, and energy-efficient? Motomart is a great choice!

Putting together both the functional and aesthetic elements of doors, Motomart created ultra-modern, superior, and sleek doors. Motomart also offers Luxury and Affordable PVC, WPC, FRP, Security, and all types of doors that are made to weather the storm.

Their doors come with a warranty, giving you the peace of mind you deserve. You can buy their doors and go to bed.

Are you building today? Don’t look too far Motomart is your one-stop shop for high-quality furniture, sanitary wares, and building materials.

Call: 0702 500 4778 or 0702 500 4779 to grace your home or office with the luxurious look it deserves.

Follow:

Instagram @motomartnig
Twitter @motomartnig
Facebook @motomartnig

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

