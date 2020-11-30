New Music: Di’ja – Inyamuri

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Off her forthcoming EP “Aphropop Vol. 1“, Di’ja comes through with a new single “Inyamuri“, produced by DJ Coublon.

Read our exclusive interview with the music star.

Talking about the track, Di’ja wrote this on Instagram:

@coublon x @only1klem How do I talk about working with you both without crying tears of Joy?😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀
Please support our work by Pre-adding the link in my BIO. Muntanen Arziki Ranan Jumma’a zan sake sabon waka. Allah ya Kai mu.

After the protests I realised we have allowed hate to grow so much we can’t get through to one another.
I’m always curious where hate stems from because I love so deeply.

BY the way this Cover was designed by One of my followers @mimieekay. #4dijanationbydijanation

💨💨💨✈️✈️✈️WORDS HAVE HISTORY AND I WANT US TO TALK ABOUT. #Onelove #INYAMURI

Listen to the track below:

