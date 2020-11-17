EndSARS: Why Seun Kuti’s “Mass Meeting of a Movement of the People” Will No Longer Hold in Afrika Shrine

Connect with us

Music

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Afrobeats singer and activist Seun Kuti has revealed that a mass meeting which was supposed to take place 12:00 noon on Tuesday, in Fela Kuti‘s New Afrika shrine will no longer hold in the shrine, due to warnings and a letter from the government; threatening to close the shrine if he went ahead to hold the event there.

The meeting was tagged “Mass meeting of a movement of the people”, with relations to the #EndSARS movement, lessons learned and the tasks ahead.

Seun went on to say, “I respect my families decision not to hold the event as is but I will still go ahead with all the other organizations to launch THE MOVEMENT OF THE PEOPLE tomorrow and start our political resistance to the tyranny of this oppressive regime”

So yesterday the government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold my event there tmr and also sent a letter to back it up. I respect my families decision not to hold the event as is but I will still go ahead with all the other organizations to launch THE MOVEMENT OF THE PEOPLE tomorrow and start our political resistance to the tyranny of this oppressive regime. Slide left and you will see the flier. This is a meeting, just a meeting of organizations and they are basically banning the right of association. Why are they afraid of the people organising? What is democratic about this act? The last time we tried to launch the government quickly called curfew and this time they have used threat but you can’t stop the will of the people. #getthesax #liberationgeneration #wenodoagain #endoppression.

See the letter below.

Photo Credit: @bigbirdkuti

