Watching this Proposal Video will make You Love Taaooma & Abula More
Comedy skit makers Taaooma recently got engaged to the love of her life Abula and we are here for all the cuteness.
The two were drawn together by their love for filming and editing in Ilorin Kwara State during Abula’s NYSC year. Recently, Abula took Taaooma all the way to Namibia where she grew up to pop the question, and yes, she said yes!
See the beautiful proposal below:
Credits
Bride-to-be: @taaooma
Groom-to-be: @_abula | @thegreenadecompany
Planner: @sparkplugproposals
Location: @avani_windhoek
Videography & Photography: @imaginationstudio_nam