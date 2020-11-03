Connect with us

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Watching this Proposal Video will make You Love Taaooma & Abula More

Comedy News Nollywood Relationships Sweet Spot

"We Have a Wedding to Plan" Williams Uchemba is Getting Married!

Relationships Sweet Spot

First Look at Music Star Pepenazi's Court Wedding to Janine Osbourne

Relationships Sweet Spot

"Time Really Flies!" - Nnamdi & Omoni Oboli are Still Going Strong after 20 Years

BN TV Relationships

How Adanna & David Spice Up Their Relationship ❤️

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

She Said Yes! Laila Johnson-Salami Is Engaged 💍

Comedy Relationships Sweet Spot

Bovi & his Daughter Uyoyo are celebrating Major Milestones

Relationships Sweet Spot

Powede Awujo & Ikenna are Too Adorable on their Wedding Anniversary

Movies & TV Relationships Sweet Spot

19 Years After & Okey Bakassi is Still Set to Love His Wife Zizi Until the End of Time

BN TV Relationships

How Much Should an Engagement Ring Cost? Akah & Claire are sharing their Proposal Story

Relationships

Watching this Proposal Video will make You Love Taaooma & Abula More

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Comedy skit makers Taaooma recently got engaged to the love of her life Abula and we are here for all the cuteness.

The two were drawn together by their love for filming and editing in Ilorin Kwara State during Abula’s  NYSC year. Recently, Abula took Taaooma all the way to Namibia where she grew up to pop the question, and yes, she said yes!

See the beautiful proposal below:

Credits

Bride-to-be: @taaooma
Groom-to-be: @_abula | @thegreenadecompany
Planner: @sparkplugproposals
Location: @avani_windhoek
Videography & Photography: @imaginationstudio_nam

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwakemi Adeyemo: Achieve Your Real Estate Investment Goals Using These Tips

Your Better Self with Akanna: Where Our Focus Should Be in These Tumultuous Times

Adanna Elechi: Restructuring Nigeria Will Make the Country Better

Dr Jonah Asiegbu of First Medtrade Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Senatorial & State House of Assembly Elections Are Coming Up, Here’s How to Vote
Advertisement
css.php