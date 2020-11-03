Moe & FK Abudu Want Everyone to Know They’re Fine

Attorney, Modupe Odele, popularly known as Mochievous (Moe), and “I said what I said” podcaster, FK Abudu are two exceptional ladies who have been at the forefront of the #EndSARS protests, providing legal, medical, and financial aid and assistance to protesters and victims of police brutality in different capacities through the group, Feminist Coalition alongside other youth setups and well-meaning Nigerians.

After news broke that Moe was prevented from traveling out of the country for her birthday and her passports seized, Nigerians took to Twitter to express their concerns for her safety and that of FK Abudu who had been unusually quiet on the platform. See some of their tweets below:

Moe knew the next thing the tyrants in power will do, they are fvcking predictable. They stopped her from leaving the country yesterday to Maldives for her birthday. Anyways, I guess we've agreed on the hashtag #FreeMoeSexy incase the govt decides to do what they know best. pic.twitter.com/etWRnNnhVU — Alex Oluwatobi (@alexlobaloba) November 3, 2020

All Moe did was provide legal, financial and medical support to victims of Police brutality during a protest against Police brutality. In what world is this a crime? Why is she being persecuted? #FreeMoeSexy — Lidocaine 🔆 (@trending_medic) November 3, 2020

Moe is reportedly under investigation by the DSS, her international passport was also seized She provided legal representatives for #EndSARS protesters that were detained during protests, how is that a crime?, but we are in a Buhari's Gov't that have no regards for human rights — Uncle Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) November 3, 2020

So the whole Buhari govt feel threatened by Moe and send DSS to seize her passport, while Passport Act stated that only Minister of Interior has such power with reasons. You think we are still in democracy, and why are those with voices and knowledge of the law quiet? Tyranny. — Ayemojubar 👠 (@ayemojubar) November 3, 2020

Where is FK ABUDU ? Where is Moe ? — The Lazy Chef 👨🏽‍🍳 (@TheLazyCheff) November 2, 2020

I hate to raise alarms, but, biko, last tweet from @fkabudu was 5days ago… Madam President, assure us please. Have you been threatened into silence? #EndSARS — ope (@responficient11) November 2, 2020

Can someone check on @fkabudu too.. she hasnt been online for a while — Ese (@glitzy_cynthia) November 2, 2020

Moe has confirmed that although she was stopped from traveling, she is, however, safe and will update with more information as they come. FK Abudu has also said that she is safe and was only taking a much-needed break. See their tweets below:

Hello everyone. Thank you so much. I’m fine and I’m safe. We haven’t confirmed yet why I was stopped on Sunday or by whom. But I’ve been invited back in with my lawyers today. I’ll update when I have more information but please don’t spread false news. That is dangerous 🙏🏽 — Moe (@Mochievous) November 3, 2020