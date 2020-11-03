Moe & FK Abudu Want Everyone to Know They’re Fine

Connect with us

4 hours ago

Attorney, Modupe Odele, popularly known as Mochievous (Moe), and “I said what I said” podcaster, FK Abudu are two exceptional ladies who have been at the forefront of the #EndSARS protests, providing legal, medical, and financial aid and assistance to protesters and victims of police brutality in different capacities through the group, Feminist Coalition alongside other youth setups and well-meaning Nigerians.

After news broke that Moe was prevented from traveling out of the country for her birthday and her passports seized, Nigerians took to Twitter to express their concerns for her safety and that of FK Abudu who had been unusually quiet on the platform. See some of their tweets below:

Moe has confirmed that although she was stopped from traveling, she is, however, safe and will update with more information as they come. FK Abudu has also said that she is safe and was only taking a much-needed break. See their tweets below:

