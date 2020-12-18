Connect with us

Music

Ada Ehi's Album "Born Of God" is a Message of Faith, Hope & Love

Music

New Music + Video: Tunde Ednut feat. Davido, Tiwa Savage & Seun Kuti - Jingle Bell

Music

New Video: Basketmouth feat. Oxlade, & Show Dem Camp - Myself

Music

New Video: Omah Lay - Godly

Music

#BBNaija's Vee Debuts New Music "Show"

Music

Here's What Tems & Omah Lay Had to Say about their Arrest in Uganda

Music

New Music: DanDizzy feat. Bad Boy Timz - Denge Pose

Music

New Music: Idowest feat. Zlatan - No Girlfriend No Problem

Music

New EP: CDQ - See The Queue

Music

Listen to Mohbad's New EP "Light" feat. Davido, Naira Marley & Lil Kesh

Music

Ada Ehi’s Album “Born Of God” is a Message of Faith, Hope & Love

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Gospel Singer, songwriter and performing artiste Ada Ogochukwu Ehi, popularly known by the stage name Ada releases her fifth studio album, “Born Of God“.

In the 16-track album, Ada outdoes herself with a balance of engaging rhythms littered by the prominence of drums; and creating a spiritual atmosphere that underlies a resonant passion felt throughout her album. According to her, “It’s the slowest album I have ever made. I didn’t want to lose the origin of my audience and I didn’t want it to be perceived only as a worship album”.

I want to pass the message of faith, hope and love. I really wanted to inspire hope, especially with a year like 2020 where people aren’t sure of where they’re going with the coronavirus pandemic and all. People are unsure whether to be excited or not for the coming year so I hope I have been able to inspire people with this new album and wish that people find their soundtracks within the album.

The album features SE OK, Blessing Jackson, Buchi, Sinach, Chize, Nosa and Limoblaze.

Stream the album below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Fadeke Balogun: Top 10 Books Every Nigerian Needs to Read Before they Turn 18

BN2020Epilogues: Sholz Had a Good 2020 & is Hopeful that 2021 will be Better

BN Book Excerpt: Open Letters From Within by Biodun Abudu

Mfonobong Inyang: Footnotes for 2020, a Year & a Half

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: “Finding Hubby” Changes the Perception of Female Friendships
Advertisement
css.php