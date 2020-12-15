Banke Meshida-Lawal details her Journey to BMPro on “Under 40 CEOs”

On this episode of “Under 40 CEOs“, Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) sits with Banke Meshida-Lawal the CEO of BMPro as she talks about everything including her first paying client, choosing the beauty industry and building the BMPro brand.

Over 2 decades ago, young Banke Meshida stumbled on what would eventually become a multi-million dollar business.

Whilst studying for a degree at the University of Lagos she perfected the art of making herself up, and then her friends and strangers purely for fun. Today she continues to be a force to reckon with in the Nigerian beauty industry with her firm on the speed dial of celebrities and prominent personalities which include first ladies.

Banke’s firm BMPro is a multi-faceted business that boasts of a cosmetic makeup line of over 40 products, a training school, a beauty advisory and an online magazine. BM/Pro was derived from the name Banke Meshida Professional.

Watch the episode below: