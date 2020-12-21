DJ Consequence EP “Vibes From the Future” features Bella Shmurda, Oxlade, Buju & Bad Boy Timz | Listen on BN

Connect with us

DJ Consequence rounds up what has been an extremely successful year for him with the highly anticipated Vibes From The FutureEP, a body of work that speaks volume of its quality with the best of Nigerian Music stars and producers on parade.

The 9-track EP which is a follow up on his latest release “JO” features the likes of Bella Shmurda, OxladeBarry JhayLytaBuju, Badboy Timz, Victony, Jason, Frescool, Hanujay, DNA, MC Fish and many more.

Producers on the project include Magic, Skondtrack, Rage, LushhBeatz, Semzi, Niftkeys, Disally and many more of Nigeria’s emerging beatmakers.

Stream the EP below:

