New Video: Valee Music feat. Charlie Kay – Sondela

Sensational singer Valerie Sibanda aka Valee Music has hit a milestone with the release of a follow-up video for her latest song titled “Sondela“.

My music is drawn from my experience most of us are reluctant to love again after a heartbreak but this song says ‘Sondela’ which simply means ‘Come Closer!’

I’ve definitely grown a lot! I find that I now allow myself to be the sexy confident woman that I am. And you can hear that in my music and lyrics used in my stories. My music is for powerful ladies. I run my brand and am supported by an amazing team but I want that message to translate in my songs. My influences are so many; from the likes of Busi Mhlongo to Lebo Mathosa, Ringo Madlingozi & Oliver Mtukudzi. I love these guys because they told a message through their music! I think it’s my ability to blend my cultures that makes me versatile. I like having the ability to go from one to the other. I don’t like to box myself from Amapiano, to Dancehall and Afrobeats. I think my new EP will show how very versatile I am!