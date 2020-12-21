New Video: Valee Music feat. Charlie Kay – Sondela

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

 on

Sensational singer Valerie Sibanda aka Valee Music has hit a milestone with the release of a follow-up video for her latest song titled “Sondela“.

My music is drawn from my experience most of us are reluctant to love again after a heartbreak but this song says ‘Sondela’ which simply means ‘Come Closer!’

I’ve definitely grown a lot! I find that I now allow myself to be the sexy confident woman that I am. And you can hear that in my music and lyrics used in my stories. My music is for powerful ladies. I run my brand and am supported by an amazing team but I want that message to translate in my songs. My influences are so many; from the likes of Busi Mhlongo to Lebo Mathosa, Ringo Madlingozi & Oliver Mtukudzi. I love these guys because they told a message through their music! I think it’s my ability to blend my cultures that makes me versatile. I like having the ability to go from one to the other. I don’t like to box myself from Amapiano, to Dancehall and Afrobeats. I think my new EP will show how very versatile I am!

The video was directed by Lutch.

Watch the video below:

