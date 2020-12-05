Dolapo Grey’s Peri Peri Chicken Recipe is Just Right for this Festive Season

Food blogger, Dolapo Grey is out with a new recipe on her YouTube Channel and this time it’s all about Peri Peri Chicken.

She says:

This Peri-Peri chicken recipe also referred to as Piri-Piri Chicken is so delicious, the chicken is succulent, finger-licking good and has a lovely tangy taste. You can use any chicken part you like, bake it in the oven or on an outdoor grill.

INGREDIENTS

Onion – 2

Chilli peppers – 6 to 12

Garlic – 8 to 10 cloves

Lime or Lemon – 1

Salt – to taste

Oregano – 1 & 1/2 tablespoons

Black peppercorn – 1/2 tablespoon

Olive oil – 1 cup

Vinegar – 2 tablespoons

Chicken – 1 to 2 kilos

Visit the website to see the procedure

Watch the vlog below: