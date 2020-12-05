Connect with us

BN TV

Dolapo Grey's Peri Peri Chicken Recipe is Just Right for this Festive Season

BN TV Movies & TV

A Look into Emergency Care, Lack of Funding & Other Issues in Nigeria's Healthcare System on "The Youth: The Road To 2023”

BN TV Music

New Video: Mr Eazi feat. J Balvin - Lento (Dance Video)

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 7 of Neptune3’s "Table for Two: a Series of First Dates"

BN TV

Catch #BBNaija's Laycon & Vee in this Fun Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu's 30th Birthday Vlog is All Shades of Cute

BN TV

Let Sisi Yemmie show You How to Make Puff-Puff for 100 Guests

BN TV

Episode 8 of "Streets of Lagos" surveys Grassroots Football

BN TV Movies & TV

Wendy Williams gives Fans a Glimpse of Her Personal Highs & Lows in Forthcoming Biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Noble Igwe talks Fatherhood on this Episode of "Baby Talk Show" with Wathoni Anyansi

BN TV

Dolapo Grey’s Peri Peri Chicken Recipe is Just Right for this Festive Season

BN TV

Published

38 seconds ago

 on

Food blogger, Dolapo Grey is out with a new recipe on her YouTube Channel and this time it’s all about Peri Peri Chicken.

She says:

This Peri-Peri chicken recipe also referred to as Piri-Piri Chicken is so delicious, the chicken is succulent, finger-licking good and has a lovely tangy taste. You can use any chicken part you like, bake it in the oven or on an outdoor grill.

INGREDIENTS

Onion – 2
Chilli peppers – 6 to 12
Garlic – 8 to 10 cloves
Lime or Lemon – 1
Salt – to taste
Oregano – 1 & 1/2 tablespoons
Black peppercorn – 1/2 tablespoon
Olive oil – 1 cup
Vinegar – 2 tablespoons
Chicken – 1 to 2 kilos

Visit the website to see the procedure

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Alabi Bisola: 21st Century Woman and the Tech Industry

Go Out and Vote oo

How Can We Build a Disability-Inclusive Society in Nigeria?

Estelle Dogbo: African Art is Not Just a Cultural Gift, It’s a Medium for Change

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating the International Day of Persons With Disabilities
Advertisement
css.php