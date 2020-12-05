BN TV
Dolapo Grey’s Peri Peri Chicken Recipe is Just Right for this Festive Season
Food blogger, Dolapo Grey is out with a new recipe on her YouTube Channel and this time it’s all about Peri Peri Chicken.
She says:
This Peri-Peri chicken recipe also referred to as Piri-Piri Chicken is so delicious, the chicken is succulent, finger-licking good and has a lovely tangy taste. You can use any chicken part you like, bake it in the oven or on an outdoor grill.
INGREDIENTS
Onion – 2
Chilli peppers – 6 to 12
Garlic – 8 to 10 cloves
Lime or Lemon – 1
Salt – to taste
Oregano – 1 & 1/2 tablespoons
Black peppercorn – 1/2 tablespoon
Olive oil – 1 cup
Vinegar – 2 tablespoons
Chicken – 1 to 2 kilos
Visit the website to see the procedure
Watch the vlog below: