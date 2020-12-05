Connect with us

#BNMovieFeature: Watch Emem Isong's "Unroyal Majesty" starring Sambasa Nzeribe, Moses Armstrong & Ini Ikpe

Dolapo Grey's Peri Peri Chicken Recipe is Just Right for this Festive Season

A Look into Emergency Care, Lack of Funding & Other Issues in Nigeria's Healthcare System on "The Youth: The Road To 2023”

New Video: Mr Eazi feat. J Balvin - Lento (Dance Video)

Watch Episode 7 of Neptune3’s "Table for Two: a Series of First Dates"

Catch #BBNaija's Laycon & Vee in this Fun Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu's 30th Birthday Vlog is All Shades of Cute

Let Sisi Yemmie show You How to Make Puff-Puff for 100 Guests

Episode 8 of "Streets of Lagos" surveys Grassroots Football

Wendy Williams gives Fans a Glimpse of Her Personal Highs & Lows in Forthcoming Biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie" | Watch the Trailer

#BNMovieFeature: Watch Emem Isong’s “Unroyal Majesty” starring Sambasa Nzeribe, Moses Armstrong & Ini Ikpe

Hey BellaNaijarians!

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking-off the new month of December with movies from Royal Arts Academy by Emem Isong.

We kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials. documentaries and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

This week, we’re featuring this new movie titled “Unroyal Majesty“, produced by Emem Isong and directed by Uche Alex Moore.

The movie stars Sambasa Nzeribe, Moses Armstrong, Ini Ikpe, Chinenye Nnebe, Caroline Nwokonko, Isoken Igbinigie, Tommy Rowland and many more.

Synopsis

Amidst an obstacle to ascending the throne, a crown prince finds himself in a magical love affair with a stranger he is blinded to her past. However, a sudden tragedy strike and shocking revelations are made that alters the Prince’s perfect view of his heartthrob.

Watch the video below:

