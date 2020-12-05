Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade is Sharing her Delivery Story in New Vlog

Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade recently had her second baby and in this new vlog, she is sharing everything about her delivery story.

I talk about giving birth to my second child and my long recovery. In all things I thank God for life and my kids!! I’m happy and healthy.

So I’ve basically been seeing doctors on and off for the last 4 months and I’m happy to say I am well and healthy. Thank you Jesus!

My delivery story tells you about what happened in full detail when I gave birth to my daughter.

If you haven’t had kids yet this is not to scare you o! It’s just my story. I am extremely blessed with my 2 kids so the pain was worth it lol.