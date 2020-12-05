A Look into Emergency Care, Lack of Funding & Other Issues in Nigeria’s Healthcare System on “The Youth: The Road To 2023”

OVG Media has premiered episode 5 of its docu-series titled “The Youth: The Road To 2023”.

The docuseries highlights the impact of the #EndSARS Movement in Nigeria and the Nigerian youths can prepare for the 2023 elections.

Improving Nigeria’s Healthcare – An inside look into emergency care, lack of funding, low doctor’s salaries, digitization, the brain drain, and other issues that make Nigeria’s healthcare system flawed.

“If you get into a lethal accident in Nigeria, there’s a 17% chance that you will survive. ” – DJ BigN

