BNMovieFeature: Watch Emem Isong’s “Unroyal Majesty”(Part 2) starring Sambasa Nzeribe, Moses Armstrong & Ini Ikpe

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking-off the new month of December with movies from Royal Arts Academy by Emem Isong.

***

This week, we’re featuring part 2 of the movie titled “Unroyal Majesty“, produced by Emem Isong and directed by Uche Alex Moore.

The movie stars Sambasa Nzeribe, Moses Armstrong, Ini Ikpe, Chinenye Nnebe, Caroline Nwokonko, Isoken Igbinigie, Tommy Rowland and many more.

Synopsis

Amidst an obstacle to ascending the throne, a crown prince finds himself in a magical love affair with a stranger he is blinded to her past. However, a sudden tragedy strike and shocking revelations are made that alters the Prince’s perfect view of his heartthrob.

Watch the movie below: