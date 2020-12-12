Connect with us

#BNMovieFeature: Watch Emem Isong's "Unroyal Majesty"(Part 2) starring Sambasa Nzeribe, Moses Armstrong & Ini Ikpe

Meet Ayo Edebiri the New Voice Behind Missy in Netflix's Animated Sitcom "Big Mouth"

The Safety of Online Spaces! Catch the First Episode of "Untold Facts" Season 5

Don't Miss the Season Finale of "Mama and Papa Godspower"

Tara Picks a Side on Episode 4 of Blessing Egbe's "The Ten Virgins"

Christmas Lunch Idea! Learn how to make the Perfect Roast Chicken with Sisi Jemimah

Davido talks Signing First Female Artist Liya on "Midday Show"

Here's Episode 8 of Neptune 3's "Table for Two: A Series of First Dates"

This Episode of #WithChude Celebrates Difference & Diversity

Efe Irele & Sophie Alakija Serving BFF Goals in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking-off the new month of December with movies from Royal Arts Academy by Emem Isong.

We kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials. documentaries and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

This week, we’re featuring part 2 of the movie titled “Unroyal Majesty“, produced by Emem Isong and directed by Uche Alex Moore.

In case you missed part one, click here.

The movie stars Sambasa Nzeribe, Moses Armstrong, Ini Ikpe, Chinenye Nnebe, Caroline Nwokonko, Isoken Igbinigie, Tommy Rowland and many more.

Synopsis

Amidst an obstacle to ascending the throne, a crown prince finds himself in a magical love affair with a stranger he is blinded to her past. However, a sudden tragedy strike and shocking revelations are made that alters the Prince’s perfect view of his heartthrob.

Watch the movie below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

