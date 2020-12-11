Up to 1.5Million Naira can be Yours in the Geely Emgrand 7 Pre-Sales Offer

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The all-new GEELY EMGRAND 7; A car that combines a smooth Aerodynamic design, Comfort, Safety, and Intuitive control is finally up for grasp.

Make a refundable commitment of #200,000 only for the purchase of every one of GEELY EMGRAND 7 and get #400,000 computation at your purchase point.

Hurry Now!

The First 100 cars sales come with Additional

  • 3 Year Free Service Contract Worth #350,000
  • 3 Year Free Comprehensive Insurance Worth #750,000

For more information, please visit HERE

You can also call 08082935810 or send an email to email [email protected]

