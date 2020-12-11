You are in for a Creamy Christmas with Coldstone’s ‘New More Love’ & December Deals 🎄

The best time of the year is in full swing and we are super excited! More delighted as Cold Stone Creamery continues to thrill us with new ice-cream creations, discounts, and deals we cannot resist. This season, they are bringing us the perfect gift wrapped in Christmas cakes, the New More Love Menu, and December deals. It is about to be the best Christmas Yet!

Experience Christmas like you never had before with Cold Stone Creamery‘s delicious Christmas Creamy Double Choc cake! This delicious ice cream cake is a delight to all and guarantees to put you in the Christmas spirit. It is fluffy, delicious, creamy, moist, and layered with some of the richest, creamiest ice cream in the world, plus all your favorite mix-ins – Oreo, brownies, fudge ganache… Yummy right? Now you can celebrate the best moments that bring you joy with this mouthwatering treat alongside Cold Stone’s More Love Menu.

In the spirit of Love, the New Cold Stone More Love Menu which is now smoother, tastier, and creamier with more yummy toppings and mouthwatering delicious amazing flavors is just the perfect gift to share and indulge with your friends and family. Our More Love Menu consists of 6 amazing new flavors;

1. Americone which is a creamy mix of Sweet cream and French Vanilla ice cream, with Caramel, Vanilla Essence, Cinnamon, and Ganache.

2. Nutty Honey made with a smooth blend of sweet cream mix, honey swirl, and almond nuts.

3. Brownie Smash is a perfect mix of Sweet cream & French vanilla ice cream, caramel, dark chocolate chips, fudge, cookie dough, and brownie.

4. Mal-tease-me is a mix of Chocolate ice cream, Horlicks, malt, and Maltesers.

5. Creamy Double Choc is a smooth Vanilla cream with a double chocolate infusion of chunky chocolate chips and fudge.

6. Strawberry Lemon Vodka is a rich taste of Sweet cream garnished with Lemon vodka and strawberries.

What’s not to love about Cold Stone’s More Love Menu?

So spread the joy and enjoy the true taste of Christmas with all your loved ones over a cup of Cold Stone Ice cream, you’d be glad you did. Make sure you don’t miss out on even more fantastic deals, discounts and giveaways by following them on Instagram @coldstonecreamery-nigeria.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New year.

