“Your feedback is important to us” – 9mobile assures Customers at a Tête-à-Tête Forum in Lagos

Through its interactive Customer Forum with its loyal customers where direct engagement and exchange of ideas occur, Nigeria’s Customer-Centric telco, 9mobile has praised the feedback its customers provide when they meet to discuss areas of improvement as well as provide insight on the services of the company.

“The key objective of this forum is to receive your constructive feedback about our products and services. We must capture your views, your feedback,” said Chief Commercial Officer, Stjepan Udovicic, in a tête-à-tête with customers during the Forum in Lagos.

Director, Customer Care, 9mobile, Ehimare Omoike, added: “We value this engagement a lot. From these sessions in the past, we had created about three products just by listening to what customers say to us, understanding their concerns, and what they would love us to do better in improving the quality of service that we offer. So, we value the feedback that we get from these sessions.”

The well-attended Lagos Forum, which featured raffle draws where recharge cards and mobile phones were given out to lucky winners, attracted praises from customers.

Having now hosted its customers at the Fora in Kano and Lagos with Port Harcourt and Abuja to follow, the Customer Forum event series provides a pan-Nigeria platform to promote 9mobile’s vision of consistently raising the bar in subscriber engagement through quality interaction with its esteemed customers.

